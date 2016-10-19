Belton’s Menards now open

The new Belton Menards Mega store, located at 800 E. Markey Parkway, opened for business Tuesday.

“We appreciate all the hard work and dedication from everyone involved with building this huge new home improvement store in Belton,” said Jeff Abbott, Menards spokesman.

Menards carries the materials and supplies for home improvement projects, and the new Belton Menards store will also carry name brand appliances, pet products, lawn and garden supplies and a line of convenience groceries as a one-stop shopping experience.

Belton Menards store hours are Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health screenings coming to Harrisonville

Residents living in and around Harrisonville can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.

Packages start at $149.

VFW Post 4409 will host this community event Nov. 8. The site is located at 1804 N Commercial St. in Harrisonville.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function.

Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Free parking is also available.

For more info or to schedule an appointment, call 877-237-1287 or visit the company’s website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required for this event.