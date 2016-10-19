Winding toward Halloween fun at Shuck’s

The attraction is located at 20156 Missouri 291, Pleasant Hill. Call 816-600-0024 for more information.

Shuck’s is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through the last weekend in October.

If you go...

Grace Kennedy has been through the maze at Shuck’s a time or two. On a recent trip with her family, she recounted her favorite way to navigate through the labyrinthine networks cut of corn stalks:

“We run,” the 13-year-old said.

But she said fear has little to do with the speed of her steps through the maze.

“I’m not really scared. It’s just fun — a lot more fun when it’s dark,” Grace said.

Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Pleasant Hill is open on weekends throughout this month. The maze is guaranteed fun for children and adults, especially in the after-dark hours.

The owner of the Halloween-fun attraction, Kevin Scharig, said the grounds also has a hillbilly high jump, a sandbox filled with corn, hay mountain, zip lines and laser tag obstacle course.

Before entering the maze, a trio of sisters took photos together on a recent Friday night.

“I’m kind of worried about getting lost,” said Fatima Hanif, but then she reassured herself.

“I feel safe enough. There’s only one way in or out, so you’ll find your way.”

The sisters then headed toward the mouth of the maze.