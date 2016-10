Belton police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Prospect Avenue and Missouri 150 in Belton.

Police are looking for the driver of a red car that sped away from the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477) or the Belton police at 816-331-1500.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter