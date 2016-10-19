School district releases survey results for superintendent search

Jan. 19 — New superintendent introduced. Will likely start the summer of 2017.

Week of Dec. 19 — Interviews with finalists held. Board goes out to dinner with two or three finalists.

Week of Dec. 5 — Consultants present five or six candidates to the board.

The deadline for applications to be submitted for the Lee’s Summit superintendent position is Nov. 11.

More than 500 survey participants have given guidance to a school district searching for its next leader.

The results from an online survey conducted by the district to inform the superintendent search were released last week. The Lee’s Summit Board of Education met in a work session Oct. 13 to discuss the results of the survey and a series of focus group discussions.

The discussions were conducted by B.W.P. & Associates, which compiled a list of recurring themes identified during the discussion.

More than half of survey respondents said integrity and trust were among the most important traits to seek in the next superintendent of the district. Good decision-making skills received the second most votes in the category, with 44.3 percent of respondents selecting the trait.

In another question, regarding the most important skills in a leader, 57.8 percent of respondents voted for communication skills, 39.2 percent voted for interpersonal skills and 37.6 percent voted for financial skills.

In a long series of questions, respondents were asked to rank certain qualifications and skills of superintendents. They could rank each either as extremely important, important or not important.

Based on the data, experience in strategic planning was most strongly supported by voters, as about 98 percent called it important or extremely important.

Experience in finance and experience in personnel were the next most important categories, with about 95 percent calling them either important or extremely important.

More than half of respondents (59.8 percent) cited attracting and retaining teachers and staff as an area of concern in the district.

Nearly 90 percent of survey respondents live in the Lee’s Summit School District attendance area. Sixty percent have children attending a district school. Teachers made up about 15 percent of respondents.

Results of the focus groups, which were combined with survey results and interviews with school board members, revealed a number of themes regarding district challenges, strengths and hopes for the next superintendent.

Respondents said they preferred a superintendent who lives in or near the community, holds a doctorate degree and who will make a long-term commitment to the district.

Challenges facing the district included rebuilding trust in several areas, uncompetitive salaries, inequities between schools, increased transparency, disconnect between central office and schools, and implementing too many initiatives at once.

Strengths included great students, strong parent and community engagement, financial stability, a committed faculty and a wide availability of academic and alternative programs.

During the board’s work session last week, Bert Kimble, with the B.W.P. & Associates company, said the results could inform the board if it has narrowed the superintendent search to two candidates.

Kimble said the board could then look at what staff and others conveyed in the survey and discussions.

“That would help us,” Kimble said.

Interim Superintendent David Benson said at the meeting that offering a minimum salary base to the consultants could help in their search.

Board member Bill Baird said he was willing to pay a $230,000 salary at minimum, and board member Phyllis Balagna said $250,000 would be her minimum.

Member Chris Storms offered a range of $200,000 to $250,000.

Board President Bob White advocated leaving a little mystery and allowing candidates to research what superintendents in the area are making.

“They’ll see superintendents in the region (are making) $245,000 or more,” White said.

The board discussed taking into consideration the age of a candidate and how many years he or she may have until retirement. Benson called it a legitimate interview question.

The board came to unofficial agreement not to set a minimum salary. Board member Terri Harmon advocated paying the next superintendent a regionally competitive salary while taking experience into consideration.

“If you really like them, you can go higher,” Kimble said.