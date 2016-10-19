Former GOP state representative endorses Democrat Beard-Fosnow

As a Republican, I stand for conservative values, but I will not follow any party blindly. Sometimes you have to cross party lines to find common sense and a servant’s heart.

Cass County deserves common sense public servants who will listen to people, work with people, and care about people.

In 2016 Rick Brattin filed HB2427. The Missouri House website says this bill provides that a redevelopment plan or transportation development district project shall be approved by a majority vote of the county commission of each county in which the redevelopment project is to be located before such a plan is adopted by another municipality within the affected county or counties.

In short, no city council can move forward on a redevelopment plan unless approved by the county commission. Why have a city council and mayor or school boards? Why have a local governing authority if we are going to let bigger government decide our fate? This bill is a bigger government power play. This is not conservative leadership.

Ashley Beard-Fosnow cares. She cares about families, small businesses, and jobs. She cares about our Second Amendment. She cares about our roads. She cares about our schools. She is a conservative Democrat who puts people before party.

Ashley is not owned by a party or special interest. Ashley received an NRA “A-rating”. She will stand against her party and stand for our Second Amendment rights. She has shown she will work with local officials on issues that impact our homes and communities. She has made it clear that she believes in local control. These are the common sense conservative values that we need in Jefferson City.

What impressed me about Ashley is her passion for family. She showed that passion by working at a pregnancy shelter to help women carry their babies to term. At the same time, Ashley cares about our community and has been meeting with families, small business owners, city leaders, teachers, and students. She is committed to public service, not politics.

Sometimes you have to cross party lines to find common sense. Ashley will be a true public servant! I respectfully ask you to vote for Ashley for State Representative of the 55th District on Nov. 8.

Brian L. Baker, Belton

Republican and Former State Representative, 123rd District