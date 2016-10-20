God, we need help this election season

I know I am not alone when I say I am concerned with what I see in this nation’s political process.

The low-stooping mud-slinging and aggressive tactics to win by character assassination of the other candidate has me agitated, to say the least.

But on the other hand, it is no time at all to back away from our privilege and responsibility to vote.

We must look beyond their childish actions and investigate the platform that they are running on. The agenda of their party will inform us of the right candidate. Is it an agenda that will make way for God’s blessing on our country? No candidate is perfect but what he or she chooses to promote can open the door for righteousness in our land.

Therefore as believers, we need to cry out to God for his help as we elect our leaders in our nation.

Isaiah 21:6-8 says, “For thus has the Lord said to me: ‘Go, set a watchman, Let him declare what he sees.’ … I stand continually on the watchtower in the daytime; I have sat at my post every night.”

It is unfortunate, but over the years, many believers have grown weary. Many have fallen asleep, grown spiritually weak and slipped into religious apathy, causing this tailspin in our nation. It’s now time to shake off this lethargic spirit of apathy and get back on the wall as intercessors and watchmen.

For God has called you and me to be watchmen for his people and this nation.

Whatever has caused you to be distracted, whether mud-slinging or personalities of those running for office, enough is enough! If it’s broken down and needs restored, we must roll up our sleeves and build it back up.

When Hezekiah saw the enemy’s onslaught, he realized the need to strengthen himself and his kingdom, (II Chron. 32:5). Things had gotten relaxed, the walls had eroded and were weakened; therefore, the King was alerted to set things in order.

Where the walls of protection had fallen down, he restored and reinforced them to proper strength. He even added an additional wall so that his kingdom would be protected against the enemy.

Likewise, Nehemiah directed the people of God and their families to work at building their section of the wall. They worked with one hand and held a weapon in the other (Neh. 4:16-20). It is time for the church to restore the walls of righteousness and position ourselves in intercession.

I encourage you to cry out to the creator of the universe. When the veil in the temple was torn from the top to the bottom in Matthew 27:51, it was an invitation from heaven to you and me to come into his presence.

He wants us to come boldly before him and ask for his blessings in our nation again. He wants to share his heart with us. So let us not hesitate any longer, or allow our frustrations to keep us from being evolved. But right now, make the decision with me to seek the Lord for an intervention in our nation.

Visit Bill Virgin’s blog at www.billvirgin.com. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters. He has a doctorate of theology.