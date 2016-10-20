dont kid me
we love it
nothing
like
sex
or
secrecy
to excite
us human
animals
with
whom
is he
sleeping
what is
she
hiding
doesnt
everybody
read
the juicy
chapters
first
of course
real
locker
rooms
dont
talk
that
way
at least
beyond
middle
school
and
everyone
has a
secret
or two
to keep
i hope
so
who
wants
to know
everything
about
each other
only
discussing
issues
is more
boring
than that
we preachers
of consumer
religion
are smart
enough
to realize
you cant
fact check
us until
you are
dead
talk about
a safe product
to market
how can
the election
be rigged
if my vote
is not
for sale
whose then
i enjoy
election
commercials
more than
laxative
ads
and somebody
needs to pay
for our
entertainment
there is only
one mistake
we must
not make
that is
to take
all this
campaigning
too seriously
until we
become
afraid of
each other
stop thinking
asking questions
laughing
a little
at ourselves
free to
disagree
admit
we may be
wrong
it is then
that the
slaughter
begins
h.