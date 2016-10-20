dont kid me

we love it

nothing

like

sex

or

secrecy

to excite

us human

animals

with

whom

is he

sleeping

what is

she

hiding

doesnt

everybody

read

the juicy

chapters

first

of course

real

locker

rooms

dont

talk

that

way

at least

beyond

middle

school

and

everyone

has a

secret

or two

to keep

i hope

so

who

wants

to know

everything

about

each other

only

discussing

issues

is more

boring

than that

we preachers

of consumer

religion

are smart

enough

to realize

you cant

fact check

us until

you are

dead

talk about

a safe product

to market

how can

the election

be rigged

if my vote

is not

for sale

whose then

i enjoy

election

commercials

more than

laxative

ads

and somebody

needs to pay

for our

entertainment

there is only

one mistake

we must

not make

that is

to take

all this

campaigning

too seriously

until we

become

afraid of

each other

stop thinking

asking questions

laughing

a little

at ourselves

free to

disagree

admit

we may be

wrong

it is then

that the

slaughter

begins

h.