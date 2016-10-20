Cass School news

October 20, 2016 

Congresswoman hosts Youth Leadership Summit

More than 160 top-performing students from 38 schools — including Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Midway and Sherwood high schools -- recently attended U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s annual Youth Leadership Summit at the Reichmann Pavilion in Columbia.

They heard from motivational speakers who talked about leadership, and they participated in activities to promote growth and camaraderie with other student leaders. This year’s summit was highlighted by Tony Monetti, a retired Air Force B-2 pilot, and Brian Smith, the head wrestling coach at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“This is one of my favorite events each year,” Hartzler said. “To see the ambition and sheer talent in these young leaders is inspiring.”

