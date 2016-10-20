Belton school news

Boys State participant

Belton High School senior Luke Roush participated in The American Legion Boys State of Missouri this past June at the University of Central Missouri. Roush was selected for his leadership, citizenship, academics and character during his junior year.

Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire government in a single week.

Roush was a citizen of Duggan City; member of the Nationalist Party; deputy sheriff; delegate to the state convention, Ward I and business owner. He also attended the Law Enforcement School while participating in Boys State.

Roush was sponsored by American Legion Post 488 - Belton. Students who are now juniors and are interested in participating can contact the counseling department at Belton High or visit www.moboysstate.org. The 2017 session will be held June 17-24.

National Merit semifinalist

Shannon R. Coupland of Belton High School is one of about 16,000 students nationwide to be named National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing fewer than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

Coupland now has the opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,500 prestigious National Merit Scholarship Awards, worth close to $33 million, to be offered next spring.