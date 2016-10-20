Cass Community news

EAST LYNNE

• The East Lynne fire department had only controlled-burn calls for the two weeks ending Oct. 12.

• The East Lynne School’s activity night, for Parents As Teachers children 5 years and younger, will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. The kids will eat a light snack and paint pumpkins in the cafeteria. This will also be teacher conference night.

• East Lynne School’s courtwarming students for the 2016/2017 school year are Ricky Airrington, Tyler Brown, Malachi Cearley, Megan Fields, Tabitha Hardman and Hattie Wilson. Congratulations go to Ricky and Hattie, who are king and queen.

• Picture retakes are scheduled Oct 28 at East Lynne School, and at 2:50 p.m., the Student Council Trunk and Treat will begin. Businesses and others in the community may participate by bringing their own candy, meeting in the school parking lot in a circle and passing out the sweets then. School parties start at 3 p.m.

• Mid State Basketball Conferences will meet at Chilhowee the week of Oct. 23-28.

• Happy birthday to Jamal Sims, Mason Mitchell, Ellen Boyles, Matthew Cantrell, Caleb Harmon, Jeremy Dabbs, Casey Searly, Steve Katzenberger, Carol Katzenberger, Kalli Shook, Christopher Hernandez, Nicole Grund, Clara Cornell, Jessica Firkins. Rodney Richter, Chris Akins and Trisha Riggs Doering.

• Happy anniversaries to Carol and Doug Roth, Mick and Cyndi Ramage, Max and Gayle Schmoll, Matt and Lisa Mitchell and Jessica and Anthony Crusha.

FREEMAN

• Join the Midway PTO for the first-ever Midway Monster Dash on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, at the First Baptist Church in Cleveland, 420 W. Main St. Choose the 5K Run/Walk or the Kids Fun Run. All registered participants may compete in the Halloween costume contest. Some trick-or-treat fun will follow the race. For more information, go www.midwayk12.net.

• Looking for a good book? Don’t want to drive all the way to the public library? Check out the Free Libraries in Freeman, Lake Annette, West Line and Cleveland. In Freeman and Cleveland they’re by the City Hall and in West Line and Lake Annette they’re by the community buildings. Leave a book that you want to share and borrow a book that you want to read. They are sponsored by the Cass Midway R-1 Libraries.

• At the Freeman Presbyterian Church this Sunday, Oct. 23, several church members, including Reverend Buzick, will be attending a couples’ retreat. Therefore, the small groups will not meet at 10 a.m. The “Starting Point” video will be shown during the 11 o’clock worship hour.

Wednesday Bible study meets each week at 10 a.m. at the church. The study theme is “Think, Act, Believe Like Jesus.” Friday Bible study continues on the book of Revelation at the home of George and Carole Gurnett at 7 p.m. TREK youth group for junior high students meets each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church. All junior high students are welcome.

Small groups generally meet each Sunday at 10 a.m., and have started a new study titled “Starting Point” which takes a new look at how we study the Scriptures. Morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. the church will have Fall Fest in the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman. Hot dogs and beverages will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring provisions to make S’mores.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade are invited.

• • NEXT WEEK AT MIDWAY: Tonight, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. - Round 1 of Football Districts - Rich Hill at Midway; Tomorrow Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - Volleyball Sectional Tournament; Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. - Round 2 of Football Districts (Winner of Midway-Rich Hill vs. winner of Archie-Drexel).

• The Freeman Community Club will host its final monthly breakfast of the year on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 to 10 a.m. As usual, Biscuits & Gravy and Pancakes & Sausage will be available. The next breakfast will be the last Saturday in January.

• Several activities are scheduled for Halloween night in Freeman. The Freeman Community Club will host Halloween trick-or-treating as will the Dolan-West Dolan Fire Department. Other groups usually do some trunk-or-treat activities on Main Street as well.

• Saturday, Oct. 29, marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, so it will be time to set your clocks back on hour. This also is the time to change your smoke detector batteries.

• The Tri-Community Church Alliance has a food pantry available to anyone in need of assistance. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367 or 816-258-2016, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

WEST LINE

• Fall has teased us with some nice weather. Can Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas really be right around the corner?

• The West Line Opry’s music show will be from 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 26

• Don’t forget: When trying to figure out what the safest way for your little goblin to trick or treat several places are offering safe fun ways to celebrate Halloween. One will be at the West Line Christian Church, which is hosting a Faith & Treat Halloween Event on Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8 pm.

