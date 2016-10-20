Don’t waste your vote

If you are like me, you are becoming weary of the entire campaign process. We’ve all been exposed to a plethora of newsprint, television, radio, and social media accounts for and against all the candidates and issues on this year’s ballot. It’s almost enough to make one’s head spin.

I do promise that this will be the last column I write about the upcoming election. I do, however, reserve the right to make further comments about the next president’s performance while fulfilling the duties of the office anytime after the inauguration in January.

We are all aware that the two primary political parties have selected their respective candidates for the office of president. I will not disagree with anyone who wishes to discuss the shortcomings of either candidate. They both absolutely have them.

Perhaps one of the other candidates that are on the ballot from the Libertarian Party or the Green Party or the Constitution Party is better qualified to be the next president of the United States of America. But how would we ever know? They have both been virtually ignored by the mainstream press, and we simply haven’t heard enough about them in order to make a rational decision.

There are a few people who are so unhappy with one or other of the candidates, that they have threatened to move to Canada if the candidate most detested wins the election. I would say to anyone who has made that statement that Canada doesn’t want you, and you would probably be no happier there than you are here.

If you’re looking for a point of reference for a similar occurrence, it was 16 years ago when several celebrities said they were leaving the country if George Bush was elected. Well, he was, and they’re still here. So, let’s don’t waste a lot of time dwelling on that one.

Based upon some of the poll numbers that I have seen, it doesn’t appear that the ultimate winner in the election will have received more than 50 percent of the popular vote. But we’ve seen that before. It’s difficult to determine just how accurate the polling process really is.

I have also been told by a few folks that they are so disgusted that they intend to write in Snoopy or some other outlandish character rather than cast a ballot for one of the two primary choices.

Not only is that a waste of a vote, but it’s actually helping the candidate that is the least desirable of the two. Why would anyone want to do that?

It is not my intention to discourage anyone from voting from their own conscience. If you truly want to vote for one of the minority party candidates, then, by all means, you should do so.

All I’m attempting to do is to point out is that a vote for a non-candidate does nothing to help guide this country for the next four years. Not only are we selecting a new president, we are most likely dictating the direction of the Supreme Court for the next several years.

Next January, we will have a new president, God will still be in heaven and the world will go on. I have predicted that the next president will only serve one term, but I also predicted that eight years ago and was wrong, so who knows?

Please vote your conscience, and remember that our nation needs wisdom and leadership. Please don’t write in a nonsensical name.

And don’t write my name in. If elected, I could never handle the job. I have enough trouble just completing an article once a week ahead of deadline.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.