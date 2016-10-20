Harrisonville school news

New website links students to local jobs

The Harrisonville School District has launched a new Student Jobs website which offers a place for local businesses to promote openings and for high school students to find jobs.

The site includes a form where a business can detail an opening. The job is then posted to another page within the site for students to access job opportunities. The website is www.harrisonvilleschools.org/studentjobs. On Oct. 13, two jobs were posted. One paid $7 an hour, and the other was listed at $14 to $18.

Harrisonville High School and Cass Career Center counselors will be notified of new postings. They then can promote the openings through bulletin board posts, text alerts and other communications to students.

School foundation grants

Teachers in the Harrisonville School District recently received more than $4,500 in grants from the Harrisonville Public School Foundation.

By awarding the teacher grants, the foundation aims to encourage and recognize new educational approaches not currently funded by the district. This year’s recipients:

• Caitlynn Compton, middle school art, to purchase three Chromebooks for research and art-making. Students will also use the computers for graphic design.

• Jason Walters, middle social studies, to buy equipment for a digital media lab to enable students to create and manipulate media content for projects.

• Rebecca Reeser, district speech/language, to fund sensory integration materials to help children in special education channel energy, keep blood flow going to the brain during instructional times, and regulate emotions in response to sensory input.

• Leslie Culpepper and Tina Perne, Harrisonville Elementary School, to continue implementing flexible seating in the teachers’ classrooms. Flexible seating allows students to work where they feel comfortable and encourages collaboration and cooperative learning.

• Jenny Wickstrom, high school foreign language, to expand the Spanish and French book library. This grant was funded through the Cade Filer Teacher Grant Endowment.

• Missy Eddleman, McEowen Elementary, to purchase a document camera as a way to display and collaborate on lessons. Her grant was funded through the Velma Stephens Elementary Teacher Grant Endowment.

The foundation also has given $500 to the Harrisonville High School Freshman Mentoring Program to help fund the organization’s Christina Collins Memorial Scholarship. The mentoring program helps the foundation with the annual Catch the Spirit 5K Walk/Run and in return, the foundation presents the grant.

Food drive

Students and staff in the Harrisonville School District have begun collecting food for their annual food drive, held in conjunction with the high school drama department’s Trick or Treat so Tots Can Eat program.

Last year’s drive brought in more than 7,000 pounds of food. This year’s goal is 10,000 pounds, and all donations will go to the Shepherd’s Staff Food Pantry sponsored by the Harrisonville Ministerial Alliance.

Drama Club members began dropping donation bags in neighborhoods this week, and the school drive runs from Oct. 24 to 28 at all district buildings. Community groups are invited to collect food and partner with one of the schools. Contact Jill Filer at 816-380-2727, ext. 1224, if your group is interested.

Individuals may drop off donations at any district building during regular school hours.

Donations also will be collected as the admission fee at Trunk-or-Treat on the Square from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. At that event, businesses, organizations, and individuals will “sponsor” car trunks on the square full of Halloween treats.

Children can wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat around the square.