Ray-Pec school news

CAN food drive ends Saturday

A food drive, which concludes Oct. 22, will benefit the Caring About Nutrition (CAN) program. There has been a theme for each school day this week, along with suggested items to donate.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, CAN volunteers will sell hot dogs and accept donations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Raymore.

Caring About Nutrition serves students in kindergarten through sixth grade with bags of food on Fridays for weekend meals they might otherwise miss.

CAN, which is similar to Harvester’s Backsnack program used at Peculiar Elementary, sends home enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks. It also has small food pantries at the middle school and the high school for students to visit when needed.

Trunk or Treat on Tuesday

Elementary school-age children in the Raymore-Peculiar School District are invited to the annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the parking lot east of the Ray-Pec High School north building. It’s hosted by Ray-Pec High School Student Senate.

The includes vehicles or trunks decorated by school clubs and organizations. Children may trick-or-treat throughout the parking lot. A carnival with games, inflatables and prizes will also be available.

Carnival tickets are 50 cents each or $1 for four tickets. Admission is free, but a donation of one non-perishable food item for each participating child is requested.