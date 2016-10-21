Panthers send message to district opponents

Raymore-Peculiar came to Lee’s Summit North with a message in mind for its upcoming district tournament opponents: Don’t overlook us.

Message received, loud and clear.

Ray-Pec wanted everyone to know that next week’s Class 4 District 12 soccer tournament will be a four-team affair. And to help prove that point, the Panthers outhustled Lee’s Summit North 2-0 Monday night at Bronco Stadium.

Ray-Pec will join North, Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West in the district tournament, which will be held at West’s Titan Stadium. It’s a tough field with a 2014 state champion and 2015 quarterfinalist in Lee’s Summit and two always-tough programs in North and West. And now Ray-Pec, which will play the Broncos again Monday in the semifinals, has shown it can contend with that crowd, too, especially after sweeping the Broncos and splitting with Lee’s Summit in conference play.

“The boys kind of wanted to set the tone for districts,” Ray-Pec coach Mike Williams said. “They wanted to show that we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Ray-Pec, 13-5-1, proved its worth with a speedy offense that created several good opportunities around the goal and a solid defense that kept the Broncos’ attack out of synch. North is known for its effectiveness on quick counter attacks, but the Panthers were just that much quicker.

“The guys just weren’t up to the speed of the game tonight,” Lee’s Summit North coach Ryan Kelley said. “We were really slow. Our backs struggled tonight to handle some of their speed. Both of their goals they were able to run past us.”

Both of Ray-Pec’s goals came from Adam Collinsworth, a senior forward in his first year with the Panthers after playing in the Sporting Kansas City program. Collinsworth wasted no time getting the Panthers on the board, taking a ball from midfielder Jacob Gaynor in the middle of the 18-yard box and knocking it to the right of North goalkeeper Colin Dooley just three minutes into the match.

“In the first half we wanted to get on the board, so we put three up top and tried to run them through,” Williams said. “We’re trying to train for districts and we’re trying to show our boys one goal is enough to win a game. So in the second half we told them we were going to slide back and then we were going to hold down the fort.”

And that the Panthers did, especially when a corner kick gave North its best opportunity at an equalizer 12 minutes into the second half. Kyle Rock lofted a perfect kick right in front of the goal, but the Broncos couldn’t get three point-blank shots past Ray-Pec goalie Dawson Bailey and the Panthers’ packed-in defense.

Three minutes later, Collinsworth tucked a shot inside the far post for his second goal.

“I just kind of looked up and saw a little space,” said Collinsworth, who Williams said is often more of a distributor than a goal scorer. “I play a lot in my backyard, so (making that shot) is kind of easy for me.”

It won’t get any easier for Ray-Pec from here on. But after years of struggling to get past the Lee’s Summit schools, Williams and the Panthers believe they have a team that can contend for a first district title since 2000.

“These boys go 365 days a year with me,” Williams said. “They’re lifting weights, they’re pushing tires because they want a district championship.”