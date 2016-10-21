Belton continues late-season roll

Belton’s football season didn’t get off to a fast start, but you wouldn’t know that by the way the Pirates finished the regular season.

Belton started the season off just 1-2 with losses to Raymore Peculiar and Liberty, but since that time the Pirates have gone 5-1. Last Friday the 6-3 Pirates capped off their regular season with a 30-12 victory on the road at Grandview.

Belton’s slow start didn’t come as a surprise to head coach Todd Vaughn. With so many young players getting their first taste of varsity action, Vaughn expected that a little patience would be needed.

“We knew (earlier this season) that defensively we were going to be OK; we just had a bunch of kids playing for the first time or playing a new position,” said Vaughn. “We knew it would take some time for them to get some confidence and grow a little bit and play within the scheme.”

Belton showed that confidence as the Pirates turned up the heat on Grandview after blowing a couple of scoring opportunities in the first quarter.

After taking a 2-0 lead with a safety in the first quarter, Belton scored twice in the second quarter for a 16-0 halftime lead. Dante Madden scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 6-yard run, and Nick Snider caught a 57-yard TD pass from Bart Harris.

Snider caught a 2-yard TD pass from Harris in the third quarter, and Madden scored on a 47-yard run in the fourth. Grandview, 3-6, scored both its TDs in the fourth quarter.

“We made a few mistakes tonight,” said Vaugh. “We played real well defensively in the first half. And we played great defense on fourth down. We had some fourth down stops that were huge.”

The key to the Pirates’ defense was 290-pound senior defensive lineman Will Baker. Baker ravaged the Bulldog running game with 10 tackles, most of them by picking up running backs and tossing them to the ground.

The Bulldogs made one tactical mistake that future opponents won’t miss.

“They single blocked him which is not typical so he took advantage of it,” Vaugh said.

“It feels good,” said Baker. “It makes me feel like I have the world in my hands when I can do that to an offensive player.”

With the victory Belton finished with the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 6 standings. The second place finish will earn the Pirates a bye week before entering the playoffs at home against Raytown or Ruskin.