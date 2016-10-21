Ray-Pec’s Houston big problem for Blue Springs

Andrew Houston had the biggest game of his high school career. And Raymore-Peculiar had the biggest win of its season. Houston, a senior defensive back, ignited Ray-Pec to 26 unanswered points and lifted the Panthers to a stunning 26-21 upset over Blue Springs at the Wildcats’ Peve Stadium.

Houston got the Panthers going when he intercepted a Blue Springs pass in the second quarter, returning it to the Wildcats’ 1-yard line and setting up the tying Raymore-Peculiar score. Later in the same quarter, Houston ran 38 yards off a on a fake punt on fourth down and 2, setting up another score

And in the fourth quarter, Houston picked off a tipped pass and took it into the end zone, sealing the Panthers win.

“He was a special player that Friday night,” said Ray-Pec head coach Tom Kruse. “This was the fifth or sixth interception he has made this season and the second one he has taken for a touchdown. Anytime you get a defensive score that’s a big old momentum swing.”

Sophomore Chris McKinzy led the offense with 105 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, and Grant Ardito completed six of 11 passes for 35 yards and a TD and rushed for another TD. But in the end it was the defense that put the game away. The Panthers’ offense kept possession of the ball the final 4:30, denying Blue Springs a final shot to steal the game away from the Panthers.

“That was gratifying because everyone in the stadium knew we were going to run the football and we still ran it, still got yards, still moved the chains,” said Kruse.

The victory snapped Ray-Pec’s three-game losing streak and left the Panthers 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Suburban Gold Conference. Blue Springs, which lost starting quarterback Chase Donohoe to a season-ending injury last week, had a six-game winning streak snapped, but still finished 7-2 and atop the conference standings at 5-1. The Wildcats also claimed the top seed in Class 6 District 3.

Ray-Pec is seeded sixth in Class 6 District 4 and will face No. 3 seed Lee’s Summit tonight at Lee’s Summit. Just two weeks ago, the Panthers lost to the 7-2 Tigers 44-23 at Panthers Stadium.

“We know we have to be better defensively,” Kruse said. “They are averaging 43 points a game and if we give up 43 points we are probably going to get beat. We are going to have to keep them in the low 30s or high 20s to win. We also have to create some turnovers, and this time of year if you can create turnovers you have a chance.”