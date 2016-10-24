Dozens of KC-area women allegedly victimized by Raymore man in pornographic film fraud

A Raymore man is accused of having sex with dozens of women after he duped them into believing they were acting in pornographic movies.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City said 33-year-old Mario Ambrose Antoine was a former wedding photographer who has victimized women since at least 2011.

Antoine allegedly promised to pay the women tens of thousands of dollars after they signed contracts and engaged in videotaped sexual activity with him.

He was arrested Monday after a federal grand jury indicted him on 12 counts of wire fraud, two counts of cyberstalking, two counts of online enticement, two counts of making false statements to federal agents, and single counts of obstructing justice, extortion and false registration of a domain name.

He is being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing Thursday.

In a motion opposing bond for Antoine, federal prosecutors said he raped dozens of women throughout the Kansas City area.

The charges in the indictment involve six specific victims, but authorities said Monday that the investigation is ongoing and more potential victims are being identified.

According to the indictment, Antoine created online aliases, promoting himself as a talent manager, photographer or videographer.

He claimed to work for fictitious companies with names like “Playboy Worldwide,” “Playboy Asia” and “Dash Agency.”

He told women that the companies managed overseas pornography websites.

Beginning in August 2011, Antoine allegedly “auditioned” dozens of of women for possible employment with the fictitious companies by inducing them to engage in sexual and pornographic activity, according to prosecutors.

To make the business seem legitimate, Antoine allegedly used forged and false documents, including forged checks and tax forms.

When some of the women complained about not being paid, Antoine allegedly sent sexually explicit images of them to their employers and people they knew.

According to court documents outlining the alleged scheme: Women were contacted on Facebook by someone who identified themselves as “Nikki.”

They would be complimented on their looks and asked if they were interested in modeling. Nikki would bring up adult modeling and tell the women they could make tens of thousands of dollars posing for pictures and videos that would only be available on private websites in other countries.

Interested women were instructed to go to a house in Raymore where the videotaped sexual activity would occur.

According to the indictment, when one victim complained about not being paid, Antoine told her that she could either have sex with him or pay him $9,000 to not have their previously recorded videos made public.

The woman went to his home and had sex, according to the allegations.

When another woman contacted him because she hadn’t been paid, Antoine allegedly sent the nude pictures of her to her employer.

Yet another victim had nude images sent to her boyfriend, according to the indictment.

Antoine was previously prosecuted by Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster’s office on charges of stealing by deceit and unlawful merchandising practices related to his wedding photography business.

He was convicted in September 2013. His probation was revoked in December, and he was released from prison last month, according to prosecutors.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of Antoine is asked to call the Kansas City office of the FBI at 816-512-8200.

Local victims advocates share warning signs

For some women, promises of money and gifts lead to sexual exploitation, according to Charlie Jennings.

Jennings is the director of Hope Haven of Cass County, a domestic abuse shelter. She said some victims of sexual assault and human trafficking are lured first by perpetrators through the internet.

For example, perpetrators posing on dating sites may promise women lucrative jobs that do not include sexual intercourse. They may offer to pay for transportation for women to meet them and accompany them as dates.

“Then they find out that sex is suggested and they can’t get out of it,” Jennings said. “There’s no way for them to escape the situation.”

Jennings said one of the best tools available to women is the very same one perpetrators use to lure them: the internet.

“Use the technology that’s out there,” she said. “You can get on Case.net and see if (a person) has any past criminal charges.”

She also said the national registry for sex offenders, nsopw.gov, and even Facebook are viable resources to discern a person’s or business’s legitimacy.

If you’ve been sexually assaulted

Jennings said speaking about traumatic experiences with empathetic counselors or other victims can help sexual assault victims to heal.

“It’s a really hard thing to go through but it always helps to talk it out with somebody,” Jennings said.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised by how many people have also been victims of rape, sexual assault or even sexual abuse as a child.”

Hope Haven has a support group for survivors as well as advocates trained to link victims with resources.

Marie Alcocer, a coordinator of advocacy services with the Kansas City-based Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA), encouraged victims to seek medical attention immediately following sexual assault.

Rape kits, Alcocer said, are free in Missouri, can be performed anonymously and may result in evidence should a victim choose to press charges.

Alcocer said hospitals offering rape kits include Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Seeking medical attention also gives victims access to preventative medicine against STIs, Plan B contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis, which is used to prevent HIV infection after recent exposure, Alcocer said.

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to call the Hope Haven or MOCSA hotlines for support.

Hope Haven’s hotline is 816-380-4663.

MOCSA’s hotline is 816-531-0233.

Max Londberg contributed reporting for this story.