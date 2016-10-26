Sheriff’s crime report: Oct. 17–23

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

10/23/16 13:15 355TH ST, ARCHIE

On October 23, 2016 a deputy conducted a burglary investigation at E. 355th Street, Archie, Missouri. The victim reported several tools and a set of 4 wheels and tires stolen from an outbuilding. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

East Lynne

10/19/16 08:03 STATE ROUTE K, EAST LYNNE

On Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at approximately 0805 hours a deputy was dispatched to the East Lynne school in reference to a report of stolen license plates from a Durham School Services bus. Victim stated the license plates were stolen from a school bus. A suspect has not been identified.

Garden City

10/17/16 16:27 OLD 7 HWY, GARDEN CITY

On October 17, 2016 a deputy conducted a burglary investigation at S. Old 7 Highway, Garden City. The victim reported the residence is under renovation and someone forced entry through a window. The victim reported several tools stolen from the property. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

10/20/16 15:46 EVERS RD, GARDEN CITY

On October 20, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office front lobby for a report of stealing. A deputy spoke to a victim who said someone stole several items from his house and shed. No suspects have been identified.

Harrisonville

10/17/16 08:56 OUTER ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On October 17, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred at SE Outer Road, Harrisonville. A deputy made contact with the victim who had recovered his stolen smoker in the parking lot of Comfort Inn and Suites in Harrisonville. The victim said the smoker had been stored at his property located at SE Outer Road, Harrisonville. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

10/19/16 09:44 JOHN ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On October 19, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office front lobby located at 2501 W. Mechanic Street Harrisonville for a report of a stolen license plate from a flat bed trailer. A deputy spoke to a victim who said that his license plate off his 2010 flatbed trailer is missing. No suspects have been identified.

10/21/16 14:55 WALKER ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On October 21, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at S. Walker Road, Harrisonville. The victim reported a trailer license stolen sometime within the last month. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

10/22/16 00:41 291/236, HARRISONVILLE

On October 22, 2016 at approximately 0041 hours a deputy was dispatched to the McDonald’s parking lot off of Commercial in Harrisonville in reference to a property damage. An investigation revealed a subject traveling north on 291 Highway threw a glass bottle out of their vehicle and struck the victims vehicle traveling south.

Loch Lloyd

10/17/16 23:13 HEATHER LN, VILLAGE OF LOCH LLOY

On October 17, 2016 at approximately 2313 hours a deputy was dispatched to Heather Lane, Loch Lloyd in reference

to an assault. An investigation revealed a female subject was assaulted by an unknown source. No suspect was identified.

Pleasant Hill

10/19/16 10:45 CEMETARY ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at approximately 1050 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Cemetery Road, Pleasant Hill, Missouri in reference to report of stealing. Victim said someone stole items from her barn. A suspect has been identified.

Raymore

10/17/16 10:46 MULLEN, RAYMORE

On Monday October 17, 2016 at approximately 1046 hours, a deputy was was dispatched to Mullen Road North of Gore road in reference to an abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival a deputy recovered a stolen Ford F350 that was reported stolen out of Grandview.