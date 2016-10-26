Popular events happening around Cass in October

Upcoming Pink-Tober-Fest events

All proceeds generated from the following events, except where noted otherwise, will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All month

Pink donation buckets are located at local chamber-affiliated businesses throughout Cass County.

The Peculiar post office will donate a portion of stamp sales to the cause. The office is located at 401 Schug Ave., Peculiar.

Florals by Tallgrass, at 2009 Plaza Drive in Harrisonville, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

Family Tree Furniture, at 401 Main St. in Belton, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

Oct. 29

9 a.m.–9 p.m. — “Give Cancer the Boot,” at the Pine Dell horse farm, 19909 E. 175th St., Pleasant Hill

Featuring: a fashion show sponsored by Joni’s Fashions; a horse show sponsored by Pony Express and live FFA auction. Vendor booths will be available and will be sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events.

Oct. 29

5 p.m.–8 p.m. — Pink “Boo” Bash Halloween party at the Memorial building in Pleasant Hill, 212 Cedar St.

For more information contact one of your local chamber offices.

Through Dec. 8

Stay strong, stay healthy class

7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays — First Christian Church, 519 Cedar St., Pleasant Hill

Men and women are encouraged to attend this hour-long program to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

For more information, stop by or call University of Missouri Extension Cass County Center at 816-380- 8460 or to register call the church at 816-456- 5437.

Oct. 28 and 29

Haunted hayrides

6 p.m.–10 p.m. — Harrisonville City Park

$5 per rider (ages 2 and under ride free). Join the Harrisonville Parks & Rec for a night of “thrills and chills.”

Free bounce house and face painting for children ages 3–10 will be available both nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 816-380-8980 for more information.

Oct. 29

Peculiar Harvest Moon Festival

10 a.m. parade start in downtown Peculiar

Zombie 5K run at 5 p.m.

Contact Lynn Laffoon at 816-779-1199 for more information or questions.

Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat on the square

3 p.m.–5 p.m. — Historic Harrisonville square, 102 E. Wall St.

Free to all. Guests are asked to bring at least one can of food for the local pantry.

Bring a car, fill the trunk with candy. Costumes and car decorations encouraged.

Groups or businesses interested in sponsoring a “stop” at the event can call Jill Filer at 816-380-2727, ext. 1224.

Oct. 30

Pumpkin painting

2 p.m.–3 p.m. — North Park Activity Center

Free event, pre-registration required. After painting pumpkins, participants will have an opportunity for a free hayride around North Park complex.

Costumes welcome.

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat Lane

6 p.m.–8 p.m. — Main Street, Archie

The street will be closed off for trick-or-treating fun.

Nov. 3

Keys to the Community street piano event

6 p.m.–8 p.m. — Mill Walk Mall, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville

The artists will be present as well as other residents who will be playing the pianos. Refreshments and fun. For more info, contact Judy Bowman, 816-810-6365.

Nov. 5

Town Hall meeting

9 a.m.–noon — Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St.

Final town hall meeting of 2016. These meetings are hosted by Aldermen Judy Bowman and Aldermen Judy Reece and are open to all.

Nov. 5

Holiday decor, gift and bake sale

9 a.m.–5 p.m. — Pickering Place Clubhouse, at Peculiar Drive and North Cass Parkway.

Find local artists, crafters, quilters woodworkers and more at the event.

Nov. 12

Belton Chamber’s Turkey Bowl

7 p.m. — Aaron’s Family Fun Center, 17070 Aarons Lane, Belton

$20 per person for three games of bowling. Raffle drawing. Three turkey throws for $5.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Harrisonville farmers market, Saturdays

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville square

Produce, plants, pastries and other goods available. Call 816-507-2838 for more information.

Horticulture clinic, Wednesdays

9 a.m. to noon — Cass County Master Gardeners will be available Wednesday mornings at the University of Missouri Extension center in Harrisonville, 201 W. Wall St.

The Master Gardeners will be available through September. For assistance, stop by the Extension center or call 816-380-8460.

Cass County Rescue Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters, Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings, Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime, Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Harrisonville Community Garden meeting: 10 a.m., first Saturdays through October, held at the garden north of the library at 400 E. Mechanic St. Meetings are open to the public (gardeners or not) and will cover a different topic every month.

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

