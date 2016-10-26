Stories woven through cemetery

Membership forms and more information can be found on the historical society’s website .

A membership to the society costs $20 a year for a family or individual, $15 for active or retired military, $50 for a business or club, $1 for anyone under 18 years old and $500 for a lifetime membership.

“(We) have to count on memberships and fundraisers like (the Oakland Cemetery tour) to help,” Junge said.

The Cass County Historical Society relies heavily on donations and investments made with those donations for its operating costs. However, funds are dwindling, Junge said.

Members of the Cass County Historical Society recently led fans of history and haunts alike on a tour through a Harrisonville cemetery after dark.

Jesica Junge, an historical society board member, and Don Peters, director of the organization, compiled the stories of about a dozen citizens buried in the Oakland Cemetery. Peters shared the stories during tours of cemetery Oct. 21 and 22.

After Peters gave context of who was buried at each grave, volunteers enlisted by the society emerged from the darkness dressed in period outfits and assumed the voice of the deceased person being remembered.

This first year garnered 19 total participants, and Peters said the society plans to expand the tours into other cemeteries in the Cass area in the future.

This year’s tour began with a recounting of a tragic demise. Helen Bingham, born in the summer of 1911, suffered a debilitating illness in her mid-30s. The mother of three was hospitalized, and after she was released her mother and husband became her dedicated caretakers.

But according to the Society’s research of news articles, obituaries and cemetery records, Bingham felt ashamed to be a burden on the family, and her unnamed illness caused an unbearable amount of pain.

“It’s really sad,” Peters said. “She’s in such pain and agony, and she doesn’t want to put her family through it anymore.”

So Bingham, just 35 years old, took her life near where her body would eventually be laid to rest.

The elevated railroad tracks that run over North Commercial Street weren’t always in their present-day location, but they did run through the general vicinity when Bingham stepped between the rails one November night.

“She waited for the train and stepped out in front of it,” Peters said.

For Junge, the tragic tale has ramifications 70 years later.

“I feel sad she that she was so miserable that she felt death was her only option,” Junge said. “Her story reminds me of how suicide is still a huge issue in today’s world.”

Other subjects remembered on the tour included two young people buried beneath a large stone coffin engraved with their names.

Charles Clinton Barnett and Mayme Pearl Wooldridge were engaged to be married when typhoid fever ended their lives.

Barnett contracted the disease first. He was bedridden for six weeks, and Wooldridge remained at his side, caring for him as his condition worsened.

Barnett’s death surely devastated Wooldridge, who then contracted the disease herself. She died about 40 days after her fiancé.

The two were in their early 20s.

“The interesting part is that … because they weren’t married but were engaged, the headstone doesn’t say ‘married’ but ‘betrothed,’” Peters said.

Not everyone remembered during the tour died young.

Lee Spicer was a successful manager at the Hurley Lumber Company for 33 years. He was elected as mayor and spent 23 years in the office. He also had five children.

However, though his life appears today to have been successful on paper, Spicer, like Bingham, took his own life. It’s noted, though, that before he ended his life he completed an audit of the company where he worked. The books were reportedly in perfect order.

He was preceded in death by a son, whom he named Hurley, after the company where he worked.

Junge, who has served on the society’s board for two years, said the goal of the tours was to educate the community about its history.

“It’s just interesting to know what happened here,” Junge said, as she looked around the cemetery. “My family is not really strongly rooted here, but learning about those who were is interesting.”