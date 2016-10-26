For Halloween, grab quirky rather than sugary food

The American Association of Orthodontists is getting into the Halloween spirit with holiday-themed recipes.

“Perhaps more than any other time of the year, the Halloween season can be filled with temptations to reach for sugary, gooey, sticky treats,” said DeWayne B. McCamish, president of the American Association of Orthodontists. “But sticky treats can be a nightmare for anyone in orthodontic treatment — and for their orthodontists.

“Not coincidentally, the week after Halloween is usually the busiest time of the year for emergency appointments to repair broken braces, which can greatly increase the total time in treatment.”

The Association encourages all patients to enjoy the festivities by choosing desserts and snacks that support a healthy smile.

The organization recommends the following treats for your next Halloween gathering.

Delightfully Devilish Deviled Eggs: Spooky Spiders, Monster Eyes, or Pumpkins

(Makes 16 deviled eggs)

8 large eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Canned black olives, whole, large or extra-large green olives, whole, pitted, or a mix of both (amounts follow below)

Hot sauce (for the monster eyes or the pumpkins only)

2 green onions, green part only (for the pumpkins only)

For 16 Spooky Spiders:

24 olives total — 8 olives=16 halves for body and 16 olives=64 legs

For 16 Monster Eyes:

4 olives

Hot sauce (or ketchup if you don’t like spicy food)

For 16 Pumpkins:

Hot sauce

Paprika for sprinkling

Green onion, sliced into sixteen 1/4 inch pieces

Steps:

To make the hard boiled eggs: Over high heat, bring pot of water to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat to medium and gently lower eggs in. Cover pot, boil for one minute, then remove from heat and let sit covered for 15 minutes. Drain pot, fill with cold water, and let sit for 20 minutes. Peel eggs.

To make the deviled eggs: On a cutting board, slice eggs in half lengthwise. Using a small spoon, scoop out yolks and place in a bowl. Add mayonnaise and salt, then mash well until smooth. Using a small cookie scoop, fill each egg white half with a level scoop of yolk mixture. If making the pumpkins, add the hot sauce to the mixture before scooping into the egg white.

To make the spooky spiders, slice olives in half, lengthwise. Place 16 olive halves on top of the yolk mixture for the spider’s body. Then slice the remaining olive halves lengthwise into eight pieces for the legs. Place the olive slices on the yolk mixture around the spider’s body.

To make the monster eyes, slice the olives crosswise into 4 slices. Place the olive rings onto the yolk mixture. Using the hot sauce sauce or ketchup, make thin squiggles outward from the olive to make the red streaks.

To make the pumpkins, add 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce to the yolk mixture before filling the whites and mix well. The yolk mixture should turn a light orange color. If you want it darker and spicier, add more hot sauce. Fill each egg white with the mixture. Take a knife and make 3 or 4 indentations lengthwise in the pumpkin. Add a small piece of the green onion to the top for the stem. Sprinkle with paprika.

Quirky Quesadillas

(makes 4)

Eight 8-inch flour tortillas

8 slices of sharp cheddar or Colby pepper jack cheese

Steps

Lay out 4 tortillas on a cutting board. Using a small knife, cut out a jack-o-lantern (or other) face in each.

Onto a large baking tray place 4 whole tortillas and top with the sliced cheese, breaking up any slices to make it cover the entire surface of each tortilla. Top with the tortilla “face” and bake for about 8 minutes, or until the tortillas start to toast and the cheese has melted. Let cool slightly and serve warm.

Variation: Use spinach tortillas for a Frankenstein face.