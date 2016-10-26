Relaxed codes mean tattoo artist can open for business

Last week, tattoo artist Dale Williamson inked a lease for space on the Harrisonville square. He plans to become an entrepreneur for the first time in the city where he grew up.

The plans were made possible after the Harrisonville Board of Aldermen relaxed city codes regarding tattoo establishments.

The board updated the codes by removing language requiring tattoo parlors be managed by licensed physicians, be located at least 500 feet away from a church or school and be open only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In June, when Williamson first objected to what he called restrictive codes at a board meeting, he told The Democrat the codes subverted “the American Dream.”

At its meeting Oct. 17, the board adopted new codes that likely will allow Williamson his chance to fulfill a longtime dream.

“It was like 100 pounds were lifted off me. My stress was gone,” Williamson said.

The new codes require potential tattoo parlor owners to apply for a special use permit. The board had earlier considered barring tattoo parlors from the square but ultimately removed that language from the ordinance.

Williamson said that after the meeting, he signed a lease for the space where he plans to open his shop, at 110 S. Independence St.

He plans to name the shop Minus 1, a nod to the feeling Williamson has experienced at the prospect of being a business owner.

“I made bad decisions in my life when I was younger,” he said. “This whole venture of me trying to be a business owner and provide for my family ... it’s like minus one bad decision.”

Williamson hopes to have his parlor open for business in January.

Before then, he’ll need to notify all property owners within a certain distance of his parlor and be approved by the board after a public hearing — all necessary steps to receive a special use permit to open a tattoo parlor.

If all goes well for Williamson, he’ll open the first tattoo parlor in the city, according to Rick DeLuca, director of community development for the city.

“I just have a feeling that if I can get that ‘open’ sign on,” Williamson said, “I got it made.”