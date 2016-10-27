Pleasant Hill resident to encourage others to finish school

WGU Missouri, an online university, has created a new Chancellor’s Club, and Pleasant Hill resident Leon A. Cretel is one of the 22 members chosen to serve as an educational ambassador.

Members are either alumni or pursuing their bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

The club was created to help the university further its mission of expanding access to affordable education to Missourians. Members will share information about their own educational experiences with Missouri adults who have earned college credits but not yet finished their degrees.

Chancellor’s Club members were chosen based on their commitment to school work and community service. Members will attend events, conferences and education fairs on behalf of WGU Missouri to encourage Missourians to complete their degree, and they will be able to network with business leaders.

Like the 755,000 Missourians who have some college but no degree, Chancellor’s Club members are working adults who have experienced unexpected hardships that prevented them from earning a degree earlier in their lives.

“The students and alumni we selected for our new Chancellor’s Club have invested countless hours to earn their degrees, advance their careers and build better lives for their families,” said Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “What better way to show working adults who are considering going back to school that they can accomplish their education aspirations?”

Other Chancellor’s Club members from the Kansas City area are Sherri Brown of Kansas City and Kirstie Terry of Lee’s Summit.

WGU Missouri, the state affiliate of Western Governors University, is a nonprofit online university established by the state.

The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The flat-rate tuition is about $6,000 per year for most programs.

MU event offers hands-on learning for female farmers

Female farmers from beef, dairy, swine and sheep operations can learn ways to work safely and make more money at the annual Pearls of Production: Women in Agriculture event in Columbia.

The Pearls of Production workshop will be Nov. 4 and 5 at the University of Missouri Animal Sciences Research Center, 920 E. Campus Drive, Columbia, said MU Extension swine specialist Marcia Shannon.

Beef, dairy, swine, sheep and goat farmers will find plenty of hands-on sessions to help them farm more efficiently, said MU Extension dairy specialist Reagan Bluel.

Bluel is one of the presenters during the two-day event. She and MU Extension livestock specialists Erin Larimore and Anita Snell will discuss safe and low-stress cattle handling, development of a nutrient supplement program and synchronization timed AI.

Their presentations complement forage and pasture management talks by MU Extension specialists Amie Schleicher and Valerie Tate.

Shannon said MU specialists Corinne Bromfield and Heather Conrow will lead Saturday’s swine sessions. They will discuss on-farm posting of pigs, tissue sampling, vaccination protocols, deworming, swine health update and pregnancy diagnosis.

The hands-on workshop also features sessions on small tractor and ATV maintenance, farm safety for women and local marketing of farm products.

To register, go to muconf.missouri.edu/womenandagriculture. For more information, contact Shannon at 573-882-7859 or CarlsonM@missouri.edu.