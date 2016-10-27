Objective journalism impossible to find

Just for the record, I am not and have never claimed to be a journalist. Heck, I barely qualify as a columnist. All I know to do is share each week some of my random thoughts about politics, life in general and manage to mix in a little dab of religion. I’ve never attempted to report the news of the week; I can only make comments about it.

With all that being said, do any of us truly believe that those reporting the news are giving us totally unbiased and untainted truth?

I’ve been told that if you want to pull off the perfect crime, that you should commit it in front of a large crowd. By the time the authorities listen to hundreds of eyewitness accounts, the accounts will be so confused and contradictory that no charges could ever be brought.

I was taught in school that it was the duty of a reporter to report the news, not make it. I recall being told of a survey back in the 1970s of recent journalism school graduates. When asked about the reason for selecting the field, the overwhelming response was, “in order to change the world.” Frankly, I find that a bit scary.

The Center for Public Integrity recently released a study concerning political donations made by members of the media.

According to the study, more than $396,000 has been donated thus far to the presidential campaigns of the two major party candidates. Of that amount, more than 96 percent was sent to the campaign of the Democratic nominee.

While watching television news last Sunday night with Linda, the local anchor gave a teaser before going to the commercial break. I don’t recall the exact commercials that followed, but I’m sure they were a series of political ads. The teaser line was that we were to stay tuned to learn of a new trend among Asian-American voters.

With just a hint of sarcasm in my voice, I said to Linda, “What to you want to bet that they are now all going to vote for Democrats?” As usual, I was told to hush and pay attention. After all, I might just learn something.

I assumed that several Asian-Americans would be interviewed and that the reporter would draw some sort of a conclusion based upon them.

Actually only two interview were shared — one old guy (about my age) who was going to vote Republican and one young guy who was going to vote Democratic. What a shock! Maybe someone else could draw a conclusion from all that, I could not.

In a prior column, when relating the actions of Colin Kaepernick during the playing of the national anthem, I made a reference to irresponsible journalism. Perhaps that was a bit harsh, and I probably need to clarify my thoughts on the matter.

In my view, reporting on what he did (or didn’t do) was one thing; sensationalizing it is quite another. It seems that every account was just not about the purported protest, but about how his particular views should be considered as correct and valid. Simply put, the man’s inappropriate behavior was rationalized and we were being told to accept it.

I taught my children from a young age that when reading, watching or listening to news reports to remember that they are getting only one side of the story. I have no reason to believe that the press today is any less liberal than when I first began paying attention to the news.

“With the possible exception of things like box scores, race results, and stock market tabulations, there is no such thing as objective journalism. The phrase itself is a pompous contradiction in terms.” –Hunter S. Thompson

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.