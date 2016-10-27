i am

a haunted

house

ghosts

roam

my

halls

a childhood

dog

neighboring

playmate

buddies

from

sixth grade

first person

i kissed

a high school

teacher

someone

with whom

i worked

a ghost of

the person

i was once

and wish

i could be

again

or want

to forget

but cant

they wander

in and out

at will

during

dreams

or as

momentary

presences

glimpsed

felt

any where

or when

a few

i call

to mind

frequently

others

from

time

to time

or never

there are

those

i meet

only on

social

media

it is

supposed

that

they are

real

such faith

in technology

even trashed

residence

may remain

in what

is called

a cloud

of course

we know

at least

our genes

can keep

traveling

when do

relationships

end

some things

seem beyond

our control

we are

haunted

houses

not

only

on

all

hallows

eve

h.