i am
a haunted
house
ghosts
roam
my
halls
a childhood
dog
neighboring
playmate
buddies
from
sixth grade
first person
i kissed
a high school
teacher
someone
with whom
i worked
a ghost of
the person
i was once
and wish
i could be
again
or want
to forget
but cant
they wander
in and out
at will
during
dreams
or as
momentary
presences
glimpsed
felt
any where
or when
a few
i call
to mind
frequently
others
from
time
to time
or never
there are
those
i meet
only on
social
media
it is
supposed
that
they are
real
such faith
in technology
even trashed
residence
may remain
in what
is called
a cloud
of course
we know
at least
our genes
can keep
traveling
when do
relationships
end
some things
seem beyond
our control
we are
haunted
houses
not
only
on
all
hallows
eve
h.