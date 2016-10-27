Take a closer look at hell

The old comic character Casper the Friendly Ghost and the later show “Casper,” as well as many other comical movies about the paranormal, have subtly crept into our society and helped form a false belief system of hell.

We have made hell glamorous and lighthearted. We have kept a mindset of hell as nothing more than a friendly club in the hereafter.

White sheets with holes cut out for eyes and mouths draped over children who run from door to door looking for candy just adds to the sweetening of a bitter deception. But the reality spoken of in the scripture is anything but light and fluffy.

The Pew Research Center’s 2014 Religious Landscape Study has recorded that 58 percent of U.S. adults believe in hell as a place “where people who have led bad lives and die without being sorry are eternally punished.” Yet, the reality of a devil’s hell is far from most of our thinking and understanding. Even the church has avoided or softened the message of hell.

There’s a story of a president of a seminary who once heard two students outside his office flippantly joking about hell. He put his arms around them and took them to a window over looking the city and said softly “don’t joke about hell, people are going there... people are going there!”

We read about the end of the age in Revelation 20:10 where it says, “The devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet are. And they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.”

We read a couple of verses later where it says, “And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.”

Jesus says much about a place many would say is a myth or just a scarecrow for religion. In Matthew 18:2, Jesus describes hell as outer darkness and a place where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. In numerous places Jesus himself refers to hell as being a place of unquenchable fire and where worms don’t die. Also in Matthew 7:22-23, we understand it’s a place where those who don’t choose to know Christ and follow him are separated from his presences.

The non-churched has always made light of hell and its torment. You might have heard someone nonchalantly say, “ Hell’s going to be one big Party!” or “There’s no rules in hell, so you can do what you want.” But the truth we read in scripture is much different than what some have been deceived in thinking.

The devil is fine with you not believing in hell or even thinking it’s a party with all of your friends.

But, remember the devil is the great deceiver and one of the devil’s best messages is, “How can a good God send anyone to hell?”

The bottom line is God doesn’t send anyone to a devil’s hell, but through our own rejecting of God’s son, Jesus, and his truth we choose hell ourselves.

In Matthew 25:41, Jesus speaking to his disciples concerning those that don’t receive him says, “Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels.

Jesus declared hell was created for Satan and his demons, yet so many people are running to get in. Let’s not glamorize hell, but warn people of a devil’s hell.

Go to Bill Virgin’s blog at www.billvirgin.com. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters.