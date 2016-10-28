Panthers’ season ends with 6-0 district loss

It was a twist hard to see coming to open Class 4 District 12 play.

Lee’s Summit North had lost four in a row and Raymore-Peculiar had only lost once in October; twice during the season the Panthers downed the Broncos, including a 2-0 win a week earlier.

But North got its revenge and then some Monday, routing Ray-Pec 6-0 in the district semifinal at Lee’s Summit West’s Titan Stadium.

With a senior-laden team, the Panthers went 11-2-1 over the course of the remainder of the season after opening the season 3-3. In the first contest between the two teams, the Panthers won 2-1 on the road.

“I think we weren’t up for it,” said Ray-Pec head coach Mike Williams. “We were looking past North to West or Lee’s Summit, and you can’t look past a Lee’s Summit school. You never can look past, especially in districts.”

In a five-day stretch to close the regular season that included the second Ray-Pec game, the Broncos went 0-4 and got outscored 10-0.

“That felt really good,” said North head coach Ryan Kelley. “The last eight days of the season we really struggled. Just a week ago playing Ray-Pec, we didn’t play real sharp.”

This time, the Broncos put the pressure on early and got a goal in the 28th minute. With a 2-0 lead, North pilled on in second half with four goals.

The Panthers came out after halftime down on the front foot, getting a couple of good opportunities. Cory Prince fired a cross into the middle, but Mark Poindexter’s header sailed high. A few minutes later Poindexter forced a save from Bronco keeper Colin Dooley.

But the Broncos stifled the momentum. Mitchell Petersen crossed the ball on the ground for Ethan Francis to finish to the netting inside the left post in the 47th minute.

He also finished off the Panthers.

“I think they came out in the second half ready to take it back,” Williams said. “The first seven minutes we were in it, and they put that one slow roller across the back that went in. I think that deflated us. I think our team came unhooked after that. They were done. It’s hard to come back against top teams in the state when you’re down 3-0.”

Six minutes later, Brennon Larsen found the same side netting from a tight angle. In the 61st minute Larsen set up Parker Moon’s header that made it 5-0, and in the 63rd minute, Moon returned the favor by putting the ball across the goal area for Larsen to one-time it in past Dawson Bailey.

“They’re as dangerous of a team we’ll play,” Kelley said of the Panthers. “They’ve got a lot of speed and a lot of talent up top. We were lucky to get on top of them early. Getting those two goals in the first half, it put a lot of pressure on them in the second half. We made some good saves early on and you could just see the frustration building, especially once that third goal came. It’s very deflating.”

Petersen got the scoring going, finishing off a cross that Francis deflected toward the near post in the 28th minute.

Five minutes before halftime, Moon sent a cross from the left side. Defender Josiah Baird got to it first, but put it in his own net to give North a 2-0 advantage.

The Panthers weren’t without their opportunities as the two teams had nearly identical shots and shots on target.

Trying to pull a goal back before half, Logan Mangrum fired from distance, but Dooley got enough on it to tip it to the cross bar. Andrew Burdick followed with another shot, only to find Dooley again.

“He had a really sharp game,” Kelley said of Dooley. “He played really well tonight. He struggled against them in both our matches this year.”

Dooley came up with seven saves to keep a clean sheet. His first came in the sixth minute with a diving save to stone Shane McDonald, a save that could have drastically changed the complexion of the game had he not made it.

The Broncos march on to play host and top-seed Lee’s Summit West at 7 pm Wednesday. The Panthers end their season 14-6-1.

“Unfortunately it was one of the best senior classes we’ve ever had and it had to end that way,” Williams said. “What do you do?”