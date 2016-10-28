Drexel rallies to knock out Archie

Archie had one last chance to turn it football season around against Drexel last Friday in the first round of the Class 1 District 3 playoffs. Earlier this season the Whirlwinds took the Bobcats to the brink, only to lose on a late two-point conversion.

“We talked about intensity all week,” said Archie head football coach Mike Toschi. “We knew we were getting into a dogfight.”

Drexel knew that, too. On the second play of the game, senior Archie running back Kale Wheeler ran 67 yards for a touchdown. Wheeler also scored on Archie’s second drive, putting the Bobcats in a deep 14-point deficit.

But Drexel made sure Archie came no closer, and the Bobcats kept their season going with a 36-17 victory at Drexel.

“They have a lot of speed and got to the edge on those first two drives,” said Drexel coach Ryan Holden. “I think our kids were just a little anxious and tried to attack the run game hard. They got their heads together and played their assignments and shut it down.”

Except for a third quarter Whirlwind field goal, the Drexel defense clamped down, and the offense found its rhythm after tying the game at half 14-14.

Late in the first half Wheeler went down with a hyperextended knee, and tackle Colt Morgan suffered a slightly separated shoulder.

“Our kids know going in we are bigger than most of the teams we play, and come the second half, in our minds it’s our game,” said Holden.

Toschi told his team after the game that the football season eventually ends for everyone, even the eventual state champion. And while Archie finished 2-8, Toschi thought the Whirlwinds made significant strides as a program this season.

“We took some steps forward,” said Toschi. “We played on this field last year and got beat by 50. We are getting to the point where we are getting there. This senior class is laying the stones for something great that is going to happen.”

The Bobcats move on to play at Midway in the district semifinals and hope to avenge a loss of their own this season. Back on Sept. 16, the Vikings beat Drexel 48-37.

“We want another shot,” said Holden. “Our kids are excited to play them again.”

Midway set up the meeting with a 44-24 victory over Rich Hill. Peyton Richardson rushed for 125 yards and five touchdowns and Tristan Diggs gained 104 yards rushing for the Vikings, the district’s top seed at 9-1.