Chicks cruise back to state tournament

There’s no question that Pleasant Hill has a pretty good volleyball team. And the Chicks know they’re good. Sometimes, though, they have to be brought back down to Earth for a moment.

That was even the case last Saturday in Class 3 sectional and quarterfinal games at St. Pius X in northern Kansas City. Pleasant Hill had little trouble earning a repeat trip to the Class 3 state tournament, topping St. Joseph Lafayette 25-12, 25-9 in the sectional and capping the day with a 25-9, 25-8 whipping of host St. Pius in the quarterfinals. But coach George Creason still felt the need to refocus his Chicks at one point.

“Between the games I chewed their butt a little bit in the huddle,” said Creason. “They were celebrating a little bit and they hadn’t accomplished anything so far. Sometimes kids they get over excited and I try to keep them grounded.”

That can be hard to do sometimes, especially when Pleasant Hill gets its relentless striking offense going. The Chicks may get one shot blocked, but it’s the collection of hitters that keep pounding defenses and wearing down opponents. Time after time, Pius blocked an unbelievable hit, only to have a second, or third come right back at them.

That group includes sophomore Logan Gish, who recorded a team-best 18 kills over the two matches, senior Abby Welther, who had 10 kills, and junior Ana Haines, who had seven blocks to go along with her nine kills.

“We have so many hitters that if the other team blocks it or digs it, we just have another hitter that can hit the ball harder,” said Creason. “The other team really can’t relax when you have so many hitters on the front row.”

Keeping that high powered offense alive is the almost unnoticed defense of senior libero Courtney Wesemann. The inside joke on the team is that Wesemann is the Chicks best hitter, and while she may not spike the ball over the net, she delivers it to those who can.

“It feels amazing,” said Wesemann, who tallied 23 digs. “Just to get the passes down so they can slam it on the other side of the court.”

And it’s been another amazing year for Pleasant Hill, whose 34-2-1 record includes a 13-2 mark against Class 4 schools. But now the Chicks are focused for another shot at the best of Class 3, starting today with pool play against fellow semifinalists Lutheran South, St Francis Borgia and Logan-Rogersville at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Last season, the Chicks finished third.

“Today I think we played our best match of the year,” said Creason. “Look at the players we have on the floor. They are good players and good kids. We are just trying to make sure we peak at the right time of the season.”