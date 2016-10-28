Wildcats, Pirates reach district final

For the third year in a row, the Class 3 District 14 soccer champion will come from Cass County. Harrisonville and Belton made sure of that Monday.

Harrisonville rallied for a 6-2 victory over Grandview, and Belton downed Raytown South 6-1 in district semifinal matches at Raytown South.

In the first semifinal, Harrisonville fell behind early against Grandview on a controversial goal in the first half. Harrisonville regrouped at the half and took control from there.

“From that point on (after Grandview’s first goal), the next 10-15 minutes it was not our brand of soccer,” said Wildcats coach Dan Coleman. “Once we settled in, we moved some pieces around to create some mismatches for us that allowed us to go ahead. We were able to re-focus the guys and remind them of the magnitude of the situation.”

The momentum shifted to Harrisonville on a goal by Conner Blentlinger with 24:48 left to play in the second half, giving the Wildcats a 3-1 lead.

“Until that point, there was no comfort on the bench,” said Coleman. “It was a dogfight until we got that third goal.”

Seth Wiebusch led Harrisonville with two goals and three assists. Blentlinger scored two times with two assists, and Nathan Overbay contributed two goals as well for the Wildcats.

Belton didn’t have as much trouble getting by Raytown South in the other semifinal. The Pirates controlled the ball on their half of the field for most of the game despite a packed Cardinal defense.

“We have faced this before and you just have to break them down,” said Belton coach Carlos McField. “It’s just a matter of us playing smart soccer.”

Caleb Hodges got the Pirates started scoring the first goal by finding a gap in South’s defense.

“They were compacting the defense so much we were playing corner to corner looking for a gap,” said Hodges. “On the cross over, South deflected it out and I was in a gap and touched it into the goal.”

Juan Garcia led Belton with two goals. Hodges, Dawson Lee, Ivan Bravo and Israel Rocha each had one goal.

The district championship game renewed what has become a postseason rivalry between Harrisonville, 11-5-4, and Belton 20-6. The Pirates won the previous two meetings, beating the Wildcats 1-0 last year and 2-1 in 2014.

“It’s developing into a rivalry and it’s going to be a battle,” said McField. “Harrisonville is going to bring it and they are a good team and we should be ready for them.”