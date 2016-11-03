Leaky roof at school leads district to propose $1 million bond

If this question is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is estimated to increase by $0.10 to $0.72 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Shall the Archie R-V School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $1 million for the purpose of constructing, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including roof improvements?

Rainy days extend long after the rain ceases at the Archie school building. That’s because an aging, leaky roof is causing water to seep into classrooms and a technology room, sometimes for weeks following a rainy day.

Jeff Kramer, the superintendent of the Archie School District, said a proposal before voters for a $1 million bond issuance would fund a roof replacement in all of the elementary section of the school and in parts of other sections. The school building in Archie serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We’re working hard to patch and repair,” Kramer said, “but the roof has deteriorated to the point that it has to be addressed.”

Approval would likely cause the debt service levy in the district to increase by 10 cents to 72 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property in 2017.

The proposal requires a four-sevenths majority for approval. Kramer said early estimates to replace parts of the roof came in at $800,000. Remounting solar panels could cost an additional $50,000 to $100,000, Kramer added.

Any additional funds not used for the roof project would be allocated for maintenance of the school’s main parking lot, new signage and repairs and new gravel at the sports complex parking lot.

Kramer said the leaky roof has caused some teachers and students to shift classroom setups to avoid wet spots. A leak in the technology room led water to seep near the district’s servers. Water, however, has not yet damaged any technology, but it has damaged some books in classrooms.

The deteriorating roof has also caused water to pool above ceiling tiles, forcing them to eventually fall to the floor.

Should the proposal not pass, Kramer said the district will be proactive in putting the issue before voters again in a later election cycle.

Should the proposal pass, construction on the roof would likely begin next summer.

Kramer has met with constituents at multiple events over the past two months, and the district has notified voters through its newsletter, though he said educational materials are not available online.

“We are fiscally stable at this point,” Kramer said, “but we do not have the reserves to be able to sustain funding for the replacement of the roof on our own.”