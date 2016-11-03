Willingness to listen comes with the job

Bob Huston was appointed as the Cass County assessor in 2007. This year, the Republican is being challenged by Democrat Bill Smith.

• Why would you make the best assessor for the county?

Bob Huston:

I believe that I am the best person for the job because you always need to be available to the people of the county and be willing to listen. I have worked hard to make sure that our office is an office that serves the people and not just another government office. As long as I am the county assessor, I will always continue to improve my office. The best thing I have done to improve our office is the employees that I have hired. They are dedicated and are always here to help.

What factors go into assessing property values:

Huston:

Many factors go into assessing property values​. ​We use sales in the market and cost of materials to help determine values in our community. When we use these two factors, we develop ratios to help determine value. We have more than 50,000 properties in our county​ and it can be a challenge to appraise all of these properties. Every town and subdivision in this county has different things that affect the value placed on their property.

Candidate Bill Smith did not respond to requests for information.