Sheriff’s crime report: Oct. 24–30

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Harrisonville

10/25/16 15:27 CAMP BRANCH RD, HARRISONVILLE

On Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at approximately 1531 hours a deputy was dispatched to 2501 West Mechanic Street, Harrisonville, in reference to a walk in report of stealing. A victim stated the air conditioning unit condenser was stolen from an address he was hired to remodel. No suspects have been identified.

10/25/16 20:09 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On October 25, 2016 a deputy was contacted at the Sheriff’s office via the telephone by a male subject, who reported that three of his horses were missing and he believed he knew who was responsible. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

10/27/16 11:06 EAST OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE

On Thursday October 27, 2016, a deputy was dispatched to 26718 S. East Outer Road (Keeper’s Antique Mall) in regards to a stealing. Dispatch said that according to the caller, a male and female possibly stole some items out of a display case and left the business in a blue older model car bearing Missouri license plate.

Lee’s Summit

10/26/16 10:43 THIRD ST, LEE’S SUMMIT

On Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at approximately 1044 hours a deputy was dispatched to SW Third Street. Lee’s Summit, in regards to a request for K-9 assistance. K-9 Loki and a deputy conducted an area search for a possible armed robbery suspect. The suspect was not located at this time.

Peculiar

10/26/16 17:22 MOORE ROAD, PECULIAR

On October 26, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to S. Moore Road, Peculiar, for suspicious activity. Victim reported that unknown subjects have been entering his property and have possibly attempted making entry. No suspect information is available at this time.

10/30/16 14:09 243RD ST, PECULIAR

On October 30, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to E 243rd St., Peculiar, in reference to shots fired. Victim reported that a window had been shot out at his residence. A suspect has been identified and is making restitution for the damages.

Pleasant Hill

October 24, 2016 09:40 HUBACH HILL ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On October 24, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to E. Hubach Hill Road for a report of property damage. A deputy spoke to a victim who said that someone had shot a bullet into his Central Air unit at his residence. No suspects have been identified.

October 24, 2016 18:17 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On Monday, October 24, 2016 at approximately 1823 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 175th Street, Pleasant Hill, in reference to a report of a burglary not in progress. A victim stated that an unknown male subject entered his residence and stole several items. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

October 26, 2016 12:29 203RD ST, RAYMORE

On Wednesday, October 26 2016, a deputy took a report of stealing of a license plate from a vehicle. It is unknown where this occurred and there is no suspect information. Nothing further.

October 29, 2016 13:07 WARD ROAD, RAYMORE

On October 29, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to N. Ward Road in rural Raymore for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a U.S. Postal vehicle. A deputy spoke to a victim who said that she was working as a U.S. Postal carrier when her vehicle was side swiped by a blue Chevy truck. Victim said the driver of the truck stopped and looked at the damage and then fled the scene. A suspect has been identified.