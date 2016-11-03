Cold weather utility bill rule now in effect

The Missouri Public Service Commission’s cold weather rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, began Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2017. The cold weather rule has been in effect since 1977.

The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction.

The cold weather rule:

• Prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period.

• Provides more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and/or electric customers.

• Prohibits the disconnection of registered elderly and disabled customers who meet certain income guidelines and make a minimum payment.

• Allows customers to budget payments over 12 months.

• May allow customers to extend payment of preexisting arrears beyond 12 months.

• Does not require a deposit if payment agreement is kept.

• Requires that customers be notified by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service; that an attempt be made to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off; that an attempt be made to contact the customer right before the shut off; that notice is left at the home when service has been shut off.

• Requires the customer be notified of possible financial help in paying the utility bill.

• Allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.

A customer may register with the utility if:

• They are 65 years of age or older;

• Disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting that their household must have natural gas or electric utility service provided in the home to maintain life or health; or

• They have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.

If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that they cannot pay in full, it is important that the customer:

• Contact the utility company.

• State an inability to pay the bill in full.

• Provide income information either by month or annual income.

• Make a minimum payment.

• Enter into a payment agreement.

For more information on the PSC’s cold weather rule, visit the commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov or call the commission’s consumer services hotline at 800-392-4211.

Consumers can also receive more information from their local natural gas or electric company.

Collisions involving deer increase this time of year

The following is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Deer-vehicle collisions on Missouri highways typically increase in fall months when bucks become more active and weather turns colder. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, last year, drivers in Missouri experienced 3,732 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. In these crashes, there were three fatalities and 346 people were injured.

Although some accidents with deer are unavoidable, motorists can take extra precautions to reduce the chance of striking these agile but unpredictable animals.

First, be aware that deer are coming out of the wooded areas to reach clearings. Farmers are harvesting, which drives deer from natural cover into open areas like highways.

Be prepared for deer to cross or dart into a road at any time, particularly around dusk and dawn. To increase your long-distance visibility, use your high beams if other cars aren’t approaching. If you encounter a deer, sound your horn and slow down or stop until the animal passes. Swerving may only place you in the path of the veering animal – or another deer or two coming right behind the first. You may also lose control and cause more harm and damage than colliding with the deer.

Finally, remember to stay alert, slow down and buckle up. Most people injured in deer-vehicle collisions weren’t wearing a seat belt.

Deer crossing signs are posted in areas where collisions or sightings occur frequently, but deer are unpredictable. If you hit a deer, report the accident to your local sheriff’s office, the Missouri Highway Patrol or municipal police. Don’t approach an injured or frightened deer because their sharp, hard hooves can seriously injure or kill you. Call 888-ASK-MODOT and MoDOT’s maintenance crews will remove dead animals as quickly as they can get to them.