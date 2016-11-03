What is wrong with people?

Because I so enjoy preparing for this column each week, I have taken it upon myself to attempt to keep abreast of what other columnists are sharing. Each week I read the opinions offered in this paper, my weekly hometown paper and The Kansas City Star.

Mary Sanchez, a columnist for The Kansas City Star, used her space last week to bemoan the recent beatings and robberies in Kansas City. She wrote, in part:

“Sometimes you just want to ask: What the hell is wrong with people? Because clearly, the people committing these assaults have drifted far, far away from acceptable human behavior. Figuring out why, really understanding it as opposed to posturing assumptions, would require delving into a host of social issues, the personal backgrounds of the people involved.”

While I wouldn’t have phrased the question quite like she did, I still must wonder why anyone could be so far removed from acting as we think they should. I am not a criminologist, a psychologist, or a detective, but I think I might have a clue.

Since that article was published, two young men have been arrested in connection with the robbery and beating of the Rev. Thomas Kearns, an 82-year-old priest, and of the Rev. Louis Sipple, the pastor of Timothy Baptist Church.

The first thing any of us would want to know is why they targeted men associated with religion. Do they not have any respect for religion, or do they hate religious people or perhaps these men were seen as easy targets?

Sanchez suggests that perhaps there is misplaced anger. That could very well be true. Pastor Sipple, when interviewed for the local news report, offered his forgiveness to the young men and prayers for their families. I’m certain the Rev. Kearns will, as well, once he has more fully recovered.

Yes, these young men are most likely dealing with anger and a host of other social issues. If we are looking for a solution, there are of course, no simple answers. If we are looking for looking for someone to blame for letting these young men down during there formative years, I suggest that Sanchez and I should share the blame.

I don’t personally know Sanchez. Based upon what little I can ascertain from her writings, I can probably assume a few things. I suspect that she attends church on a fairly regular basis, but believes that religion is a deeply personal matter. I suspect that she believes that we all should enjoy the freedom of worship as we please, as long as we don’t attempt to influence another’s view.

We have done an excellent job of keeping faith and our belief system hidden behind some sort of invisible screen. How can we complain about deviation from acceptable human behavior when we ignore the source of right and wrong?

It is time to for people in this neighborhood, in this state, in this nation, in this world to recognize that God is the creator of the standard. God alone dictates what is right and what is wrong. That’s the very basis of our legal system.

Why should we share the blame? Those who have done their utmost to discourage the telling of the truth in schools and in the streets have hindered the spiritual growth of an entire generation. These young men are an example of that.

Those of us who know the truth and have not been actively sharing are also part of the problem. How are they to hear; how are they to know the truth if we are not willing to leave our comfort zones and share it?

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.