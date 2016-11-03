Incumbent challenged by county employee for commission seat

Monty Kisner has a long history working for Cass County in the road and bridge department, and he feels that experience would benefit him as a commissioner.

The incumbent, however, is Luke Scavuzzo, who has served as District 1 Cass County commissioner since 2012. Before serving as commissioner, Scavuzzo was a representative in the Missouri House for four years.

Kisner, an operator in the road and bridge department for 17 years, vowed that, if elected, he would focus his energy on county infrastructure.

“The maintenance of our existing chip-and-seal roads has struggled for many years, and I feel that having a commissioner with a hands-on knowledge of the problem would benefit the county,” Kisner wrote.

Scavuzzo said his main priority is to uphold fiscal responsibility.

“Over the last five years, I have helped stop the over spending with balanced budgets, have added employees to our departments and have gotten the debt under control,” Scavuzzo wrote.

The candidates’ full responses to questions posed by The Democrat follow:

• Why would you make a good commissioner in Cass County?

Monty Kisner:

By being an employee of the county for 17 years, I have seen commissioners come and go. I have seen very successful projects and have witnessed absolute failures. As your commissioner it is my duty to protect the citizens from such failures. I have a commonsense approach to county policies and a reachable vision for our county’s future.

Luke Scavuzzo:

A good commissioner is a qualified commissioner. I have owned and operated Scavuzzo’s Price Chopper, a successful multimillion-dollar business. I have worked on balanced state budgets as state representative and as Cass County commissioner I have helped balance the budget and get the county back in the black. I have the experience that counts and the record to back it up.

• What would be your biggest priority while in office?

Kisner:

Longevity of our existing infrastructure would be my biggest priority. With my knowledge of our existing roads and their problems, I plan to build a comprehensive road maintenance program. The maintenance of our existing chip-and-seal roads has struggled for many years and I feel that having a commissioner with a hands-on knowledge of the problem would benefit the county.

Scavuzzo:

My main priority has always been to be fiscally responsible and work within our means. When I came into office the county was over spending, running up debt and laying off employees. Over the last five years, I have helped stop the over spending with balanced budgets, have added employees to our departments and have gotten the debt under control. I will continue to be fiscally responsible and work within our means because these principles work best for everyone.

• Do you support asking voters a second time for an increase to the county-wide general sales tax to benefit law enforcement personnel and operations ?

Kisner:

If the tax would help secure the safety of law enforcement officers and the citizens of Cass County then it should be considered again. But the reason for the sales tax needs to be explained to the citizens in common, easy to understand terms. There should be a clear outline of where and why the money is needed and if the tax is passed, the commission should make sure that is where the money is spent.

Scavuzzo:

As our county continues to grow so does crime in the county and our sheriff’s office needs to be staffed and equipped to handle the increase in crimes. If this can be done through the budget process then there is no need for the sales tax increase, but if the dollars aren’t there then I would support going to the voters again.