News from around Cass County

EAST LYNNE

• The East Lynne fire department had three medical calls for the period of Oct 22 to 27.

Troy Blevins and Mischaele Bearce worked “Trunk or Treat” at East Lynne School on Oct. 28. The children from pre-school through eighth grade enjoyed seeing the fire engine from the East Lynne/Gunn City fire station. There were about 15 cars with parents participating in the event in the school parking lot. From there the kids went to their classes for parties.

• Happy birthday to Bubby Smith, Gary Casey, Chuck Nickel, Bonnie Hyatt, Jessie Wheeldon, Ashlin Catron, Christopher Simpson, Adam Wells, Eli Carnes, Marlis Farris, Kendra Riggs, Susie Bridges, Carol Mead, Alex Miller and Slade Jeffries.

FREEMAN

• Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and the Midway FFA will again sponsor the annual Veterans Day Assembly at 9 a.m. at the school. Everyone, especially veterans, is urged to attend this ceremony.

• Speaking of Veterans’ Day, American Legion Post #42, V.F.W. Post #4409, and the Harrisonville Honor Guard will observe the day with ceremonies at the Doughboy Monument at the Cass County Courthouse, the World War II Memorial at Harrisonville Memorial Stadium, and the Korea-Vietnam Memorial on North Commercial Street. The ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. at the courthouse.

• The Living Essentials Pantry is available to anyone in need of assistance, and now includes not only food but personal care and hygiene items. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367 or 816-258-2016, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481. The pantry is sponsored by the Tri-Community Church Alliance.

• On Monday and Tuesday, the Freeman Presbyterian Church will conduct a prayer vigil for the country. The public is welcome as the church begins the vigil with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday. People may then sign up for an hour of prayer to continue the vigil following the prayer service. The church will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day for anyone who would like a place to pray as the country chooses new leaders.

Wednesday Bible study meets each week at 10 a.m. at the church. The study theme is “Think, Act, Believe Like Jesus.” Friday Bible study continues its study of the book of Revelation at the home of George and Carole Gurnett at 7 p.m. TREK youth group for junior high students meets each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church. All junior high students are welcome to attend.

Small Groups meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and have started a new study entitled “Starting Point,” which takes a new look at how we study the Scriptures. Morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

On Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. the church will have a Quarter Auction and Spaghetti Dinner.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade are welcome to attend.

• The Freeman Zoning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Freeman City Hall.

• The monthly meeting of American Legion Post #42 will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall on East Pearl Street in Harrisonville.

• V.F.W. Post #4409 will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post on North Commercial Street in Harrisonville.

• The regular monthly meeting of the Freeman Community Club will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Freeman Community Center. This will be the annual Thanksgiving potluck supper. Plans for the annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony will be discussed.

• Congratulations to Chandler Stephens, who set a school record in cross country on Oct. 19. He ran a 5K in 17:38. The previous record of 18:02 was set by David Dyer in 2003.

• The Lady Vikings volleyball team won districts on Oct. 19 by beating Archie and Kingsville. The team competed in sectionals on Oct. 22 at Oak Park High School, but failed to advance to the next round. Still, it was a good season for the team.

• NEXT WEEK AT MIDWAY: Friday, 7 p.m. - Football District Championship Game, ( Lockwood at Midway); Monday, 5:30 p.m. - Junior High Girls’ & Boys’ Basketball (Chilhowee at Midway); Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - Junior High Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball at Drexel; Nov. 11, 9 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony; 7 p.m. - FFA Barn Warming; Nov. 12, 1 p.m. - Football Quarter Finals (winner of Midway-Lockwood vs. winner of Lincoln-Skyline at either Lincoln or Skyline); Nov. 13, 3-9 p.m. - Midway band fundraiser music show.

• Saturday marks the end of Daylight Savings Time, so it will be time to set your clocks back one hour. This also is the time to change your smoke and CO detector batteries.

• Looking for a good book to read? Don’t want to drive all the way to the public library? Check out the Free Libraries in Freeman, Lake Annette, West Line and Cleveland. In Freeman and Cleveland they’re by the City Hall and in West Line and Lake Annette they’re by the community buildings. Leave a book that you want to share and borrow one you want to read. Sponsored by the Cass Midway R-1 Libraries.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

• If you or your organization have coming events or interesting news, please contact me at the email address or phone number listed below.

• Finally, Tuesday is Election Day. While most of us look forward to the election being over, it does not mean that we don’t need to vote. Many voters are not happy with any of the presidential candidates, but if we don’t vote for somebody, we will have no excuse to complain about the outcome when we wake up on Wednesday morning. Also, there are other candidates and issues on the ballot. Exercise your right and duty as a citizen.

WEST LINE

• Hope everyone had a safe and Happy Halloween. Now on to Thanksgiving, which will be here before you know it.

• The Annual Harvest Dinner and Craft Sale is quickly approaching. It will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at West Line Christian Church. A variety of soups and chili — along with breads, crackers, deserts and drinks — will be served. Get a jump on your Christmas shopping while enjoying fellowship and good food.

• Midway Music Boosters is hosting the Midway Musical Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Midway High School gym, For $5, you can enjoy musical entertainment from six bands: Soundwave, Amarugia Ridge Runners, The White Rose Band, No Cash Value, Tater and the Gravy Train, and Cheap Thrill$. For additional information or advance tickets, call Sherry Brown at 816-250-5479 or contact any Midway Band member.

• The last call is going out for individuals, business or community organizations to provide advertising material for inclusion in the Tri-Community Church Alliance “Welcome to our Community” bags. These bags will be given to new community members at the Cleveland and Freeman City Halls beginning January. This is a great way to advertise and welcome new citizens. Contact Sherry Brown at 816-250-5479.

• On Wednesday, the West Line Opry will present its music show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Building. The monthly dance will be Nov. 12, same time and place. Come out and see local talent.

• If you have news to submit, please contact me.

Mischaele Bearce, 816-626-3480 or elgcff60@fairpoint.net David Ullery, 816-738-4468 or dullery@mokancomm.net Debbie Francy, 816-250-2607 or bcollie@mokancomm.net