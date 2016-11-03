Harrisonville residents vie for House seat

In the past four years, Rep. Donna Pfautsch’s name has been on the ballot twice in general elections.

The first time, in 2012, she secured nearly two-thirds of the vote.

The second time, in 2014, she was even more successful with voters, earning 72 percent of the vote against a Democratic challenger, Syed Asif.

Pfautsch, a Harrisonville Republican, will be challenged Nov. 8 by Chase Linder, who defeated Asif in the primary by 70 points.

Though Pfautsch’s popularity at the polls has been unquestionable in her political career, Linder hopes to shake things up this election cycle by becoming the first Democrat to hold the 33rd District since 2004.

The candidates’ responses to questions posed by The Democrat are below.

• Will you support right-to-work legislation? Why or why not?

Chase Linder:

I guarantee that I will never support right-to-work legislation. This legislation has lowered wages for workers everywhere it has passed. It depletes a union’s abilities to organize and negotiate for fair wages. Strengthening unions in Missouri is essential to strengthening and expanding the middle class. When I was growing up, my family sprung into the middle class when my mom obtained a good union job. I am a first-hand witness to the labor’s ability to lift Missouri families into the American Dream. Every Missouri family should get that opportunity.

Donna Pfautsch:

I have and will continue to support right-to-work legislation because it would make Missouri more competitive with other states for new jobs and improve our state’s low rate of economic growth. When I talk to economic development officials in Missouri, they cite this issue as a key reason companies avoid Missouri.

• In what area of government would you advocate dedicating more spending, and what area do you believe needs a budget cut ?

Linder:

Education is an area that requires investment. Fully funding the Missouri foundation formula is essential for educating students. No school should be forced to cut down to four-day school weeks, as some have. Also, we must stop making cuts to higher education. These cuts are passed on to students, resulting in debt that severely limits their ability to start their life after college.

Investigating, prosecuting, and jailing low-level drug offenders costs the state millions of taxpayer dollars. Decriminalization would allow the state to invest that money in education and infrastructure. It would also reduce the workload of our extremely overburdened public defender system.

Pfautsch:

I believe improving job readiness for Missourians is critically important as our economy changes. So I am a proponent of investing more in quality education and job training programs. This begins with investing in early childhood education and goes all the way through college and technical school. As for cuts, we need to continue to look at ways to manage the costs of social services, which have grown over the years to account for 34 percent of our $27.3 billion state budget compared to 22 percent for education. We need to invest in other areas like highways and aging public infrastructure.

• The voter ID issue is on the ballot. How do you feel about the laws ?

Linder:

I oppose photo voter ID requirements. Missouri already requires ID, just not photo ID. Requiring a photo ID is an unnecessary hurdle to solving a problem that does not exist. There have been 31 instances of in-person voter fraud out of 1 billion ballots cast in the United States since the year 2000. These laws make it harder for senior citizens and minorities to vote. There is no reason we should be making voting more difficult. We should be making it easier. As a state representative, I will support legislation to implement early voting.

Pfautsch:

I personally think it’s common sense to ask voters for proof of identification that’s more than a utility bill or similar document, but this will be decided by voters in the November election. Missourians will have the opportunity to vote on Constitutional Amendment No. 6. If it passes, Missouri’s voter ID bill would still be among the least restrictive in the nation.

• There seems to be a growing chasm between parties in American politics, at all levels of government. Why is this bad for democracy ?

Linder:

Our two-party system requires both parties to meet in the middle and make compromises in order to govern. Both parties should keep the excesses of the other party in check and still get things done that benefit the state. Currently, Republicans have a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly. There is no check on their legislation. That’s why we now have laws that fine Medicaid patients for owning unreliable transportation, while we hand polluters the ability to self-regulate and determine what will and will not harm our drinking water. With more Democrats in Jefferson City, Republicans would need to compromise and come up with more reasonable legislation.

Pfautsch:

It’s not just among parties, but also within parties and even in everyday life, where anyone who doesn’t agree with you is somehow an enemy. We have to get away from this mindset or we lose our ability to get anything done on behalf of the people we serve. I personally work very hard in the legislature and among my constituents, first to listen and then to look for common ground. I consider myself a public servant, and I serve not to advance my own agenda but to represent the voice of my constituents.