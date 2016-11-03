House opponents diverge on voter ID laws

Rep. Jack Bondon, a Belton Republican, is up for re-election. Bondon, who has held the seat for one term, is challenged by Democrat DJ Rash.

Rash, a Belton High School graduate and resident of the city, and Bondon disagree on one issue that has garnered attention in the lead-up to the presidential election: the utility of voter ID laws.

Missourians will decide Nov. 8 whether or not to amend the Constitution of Missouri to require voters to present government-issued photo identification as a requisite to vote.

Bondon favors the amendment, writing that voter ID laws are a “commonsense way to protect this sacred right” to vote.

Rash opposes the amendment. In his response, Rash cited a study by a Loyola Law School professor that found 31 legitimate incidents of voter fraud — a crime that voter ID proponents say will be flushed out by the laws — since 2000. In that time span, more than 1 billion votes were cast.

“That means you have better chances of being hit by a meteor than finding cases of legitimate voter fraud,” Rash wrote.

Though rare, voter fraud appeared to have swung a race in a 2010 Democratic primary, when two relatives of one candidate illegally voted for their nephew in his race. Their nephew, John Rizzo, who is now a candidate for the Missouri Senate, won his 2010 primary by a single vote.

The constitutional amendment posed to Missouri voters this year concedes that the cost to local and state governments should the voter ID proposal be approved is unknown. According to the ballot question, though, the cost could exceed $2.1 million annually.

Costs will be incurred because, should the laws take effect, the state will be required to provide free government-issued ID to those who do not have one. In 2014, Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander estimated 220,000 Missourians did not have a proper ID and thus could be disenfranchised.

Bondon’s and Rash’s full responses to questions posed by The Democrat follow:

• Will you support right-to-work legislation? Why or why not?

Jack Bondon:

I believe that all citizens have a constitutional right to peaceably assemble and I believe this right extends to working men and women to choose to collectively bargain or to choose to not collectively bargain. Right-to-work is a protection of that right. So, depending on the exact language of the legislation, I would support the concept of people choosing for themselves whether or not they would like to collectively bargain and/or join a labor union.

DJ Rash:

I am strictly opposed to any and all efforts to pass right-to-work legislation. Missouri should be committed to building and maintaining a strong and fair economy, one that works for all Missourians, not a handful of wealthy individuals. Evidence speaks volumes, and what the evidence shows is that workers in states with “right-to-work” are paid less, have higher unemployment, fewer benefits and more dangerous workplaces. Right-to-work is a direct assault on the middle class and cannot be allowed to exist in any form.

• In what area of government would you advocate dedicating more spending, and what area do you believe needs a budget cut ?

Bondon:

Missouri must make investments in our next generation. Education has been underfunded and continues to see budget withholds from Gov. (Jay) Nixon. I would support fully funding Missouri’s foundation formula to uphold the legislature’s constitutional duty to provide a worthy education to every child in our state.

The growth in entitlement spending simply cannot be maintained. Nearly every dollar of growth in our state revenues last year went to meeting the increases in Medicaid and social services. I do not advocate for a cut at this time, but I do advocate for smarter spending and finding ways to bend the cost curve to ensure the long-term stability of our state’s programs.

Rash:

People agree and disagree on the issue of climate change, and the imminent threat that it poses to our planet and our species. Science, however, does not negotiate, and what the science is telling us is that due to human activity related to the burning of fossil fuels, humans have radically altered our planets very chemistry, from the pollution of our air, to a rising number of contaminated fresh water sources, to the rapid increase in the average global temperature causing sea levels to rise at an alarming rate. It is my belief that, based on the science alone, we should move to immediately ban the extraction of fossil fuels in Missouri, and reallocate any federal or state subsidies going to that sector to create thousands of new jobs building a renewable energy grid.

• The voter ID issue is on the ballot. How do you feel about the laws ?

Bondon:

Protecting the integrity of our elections is essential to maintaining voter confidence and ensuring that each person’s vote has the full weight it deserves in an election. I support voter ID laws because they are a commonsense way to protect this sacred right. This Nov. 8, Missourians will get their say on the matter. I urge Missouri voters to vote “yes” on Constitutional Amendment 6, which enshrines voter ID in the Missouri Constitution.

Rash:

Of the last 1 billion votes cast over a decade, only 30 have been proven cases of voter fraud. Wrap your head around that for a moment: 30 out of 1,000,000,000. That means that you have better chances of being hit by a meteor than finding cases of legitimate voter fraud. Dead people are not voting. Undocumented immigrants are not voting. Unregistered voters are not voting. Devoting time and money to fix a problem that does not exist is a gross misallocation of taxpayer money. Instead we should move toward 100 percent automatic voter registration for every American 18 and older.

• There seems to be a growing chasm between parties in American politics, at all levels of government. Why is this bad for democracy ?

Bondon:

I think that people expect all of the folks they elect to represent them in Jefferson City to work together to find good solutions to problems. In some instances, that is easy to do. In some instances, that is not easy to do. I have found that there are upstanding, honest people on both sides of most debates, and I try to find common ground as frequently as possible. However, I will never compromise my values or cede a sincerely held belief just to reach a bi-partisan solution to a tough problem.

Rash:

I don’t believe the so-called chasm is necessarily a bad thing. I look at them as growing pains really. America is just going through some growing pains, that’s all. It’s not so dissimilar to the 1960s. We’ve got a growing number of dissatisfied Americans that are demanding change. The best solution to avoid today’s politics from spiraling into the worst parts of the 1960s is to listen to the people and work with them to deliver what they’re asking for. That’s what representatives are meant to do. It’s all right there in the job title. “Representative.” You listen, and you act. It’s simple.