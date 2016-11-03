Rep focused on defending 2nd Amendment faces challenger dedicated to infrastructure, healthcare

Public service: Mayor of Urich, co-founder of a nonprofit community betterment organization, and former commander of the American Legion Post #371.

Education: Bachelor of science in history from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg

In 2014, William Grimes ran unsuccessfully for the District 57 seat, but he’s going to try again. He’s up against Wanda Brown, who was first elected to the chamber in 2010.

Grimes believes in dedicating more money to healthcare and infrastructure, and believes in eliminating tax breaks for the wealthy.

Brown’s campaign is focused on defending 2nd Amendment rights, attracting jobs to the state and emphasizing education.

Both candidates were unopposed in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Brown did not respond to the newspaper’s inquiry. Following are Grimes’ responses.

• Will you support right-to-work legislation? Why or why not?

Grimes: I strongly support collectively bargaining. The right-to-work weakens the unions’ ability to negotiate for better pay, benefits and safer working conditions. The title is deceptive and dishonest. It does not guarantee any rights or jobs.

• In what area of government would you advocate dedicating more spending, and what area do you believe needs a budget cut ?

More spending: education, healthcare, and the state’s failing infrastructure.

Budget cuts: Missouri is already competing with Mississippi as the worst state in the Union to raise a family. Missouri needs to invest in our people, not serve the interest of wealthy campaign donors. I would eliminate tax cuts and allowances from those who don’t need it.

• The voter ID issue is on the ballot. How do you feel about the laws ?

Amendment 6 is based on a lie. Voter impersonation fraud is an extremely rare occurrence. ID law is an attempt to suppress voter turnout. Putting unwarranted barriers between citizens and their ability to vote is detrimental to our system of government.

• There seems to be a growing chasm between parties in American politics, at all levels of government. Why is this bad for democracy ?

When you have a party with a significant number of members who believe our president was born in Kenya, tax cuts have magical powers, or who support legislation based on lies and deception to further their political power on behalf of donors, nothing get done to advance the welfare of our people.