Author: political climate reminiscent of pre-Civil War days

For some, this year’s presidential election cycle has spawned animosity and division to an unprecedented degree.

To others, it’s politics as usual.

To Tom Rafiner, the strife is reminiscent of the 1850s, when a schism in American politics fermented, culminating in the Civil War.

Rafiner, whose ancestors lived in Cass County, is the author of two books based on his research of the area in the 19th century.

His current project, a biography of a politician from Harrisonville who died in the midst of the Civil War, has provided insight into today’s political climate.

“The slavery issue caused all the political parties in the state of Missouri to redesign and reorganize themselves,” Rafiner said. “The country was facing extreme political pulverization, and I think that applies today.”

John Shively, a political science teacher at Metropolitan Community College – Longview, said the in-fighting within the Republican party in 2016 is an unprecedented development in living memory.

“Clearly the rank and file of the party have open disdain for many of the policies that have been the main goals of the Republican Party for the last 20 years,” Shively said. Regarding Trump, he added, “You saw it manifest when Republicans elected someone who’s not a Republican but more of an Independent.”

Democrats, though, are also working to reconcile their own differences, Shively said.

The campaign by Sen. Bernie Sanders moved the Democratic platform and the party’s nominee, Hillary Clinton, further to the left than she may be comfortable with, Shively suggested.

“But ... I don’t see how she can back away without angering supporters,” he said. “What has happened is those opposed to moving in a liberal direction are no longer in the Democratic Party.”

Shively said the schism forming in each party today is reminiscent of historical realignments seen throughout American history, including in the years leading up to the Civil War. Other years of realignment that Shively cited included 1800, 1932, 1968.

In 1932, less than a century after the Civil War, Shively said, the Great Depression ushered in a new political ethos, beginning with the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat. Republicans had dominated presidential elections from 1860 until the Great Depression, but Roosevelt’s election victory was the first of five consecutive for Democrats.

Such realignments begin when divisive issues like immigration, healthcare or economic policy “become unresolvable,” Shively said.

“(Trump) co-opted the party,” Shively said. “A lot of his supporters were those frustrated by Republican economic policy favoring businesses and banking, and he openly opposed those policies.”

And on immigration, Trump’s supporters “clearly feel like immigration is a great threat to the country, whereas Republican party elites have no problem with immigration,” he said.

To others, like Robert Hertzog, the predictions of a political restructuring are overblown.

Hertzog is a board member of the Jackson County Republican Club, which meets once a month in Lee’s Summit. He allowed that this year’s cycle is unique in the divisiveness it has engendered, but he vowed the two parties will survive as they exist today.

“We’ve always had factions. That’s what political campaigns are about,” Hertzog said. “But when it’s all said and done, the vast majority of our people are going to come together and support the party that wins.”

Voter intimidation, then and now

In the 1850s, Missouri was one of five states to vote by “viva voce,” a Latin phrase whose literal translation is “with living voice.”

Rafiner said voting — at the time a privilege reserved only for white men — took place in schoolhouses or on farmers’ properties.

“You stood up in front of your friends, enemies, neighbors, schoolmates — and declared for whom you voted,” Rafiner said.

Unlike voting via the silent, secret ballots we cast today, Rafiner said voting by voice required a certain amount of courage. It also led to a degree of persecution for those in the political minority.

To quell voters’ inhibitions, whiskey and tobacco served a certain palliative function.

“Our politicians and influential men of the county indulge in both freely,” wrote M.E. Smith for a contribution to a book about her father, George R. Smith, the founder of Sedalia. “On election days, whiskey would flow like water and our sturdy men would sometimes wallow in the mud like swine.”

In 1860, Abraham Lincoln ran for president as an abolitionist. Missouri, being a slave state, strongly opposed him. That opposition was nearly universal in Cass County, where 1,587 votes were cast but just 23 for Lincoln.

The names of the 23 who favored Lincoln were printed in newspaper articles. In Bates County, Lincoln supporters’ names were printed on fliers and tacked onto trees.

“They didn’t call them Republicans. They were called black Republicans,” Rafiner said. “In newspapers or conversation, if your name came up as someone who voted Republican, there was a target put on your back.”

Rafiner said some in the era were forced out of the county because of their political leanings.

In 2016, Trump has suggested a vigilance at the polls to counter the potential for a rigged election, which analysts and officials say is not a legitimate threat.

Trump’s concern for the integrity of the vote could fuel tensions come Election Day.

Tammy Brown, the Republican director of the Jackson County Election Board, said the department has received phone calls from voters who are worried about going to the polls.

“Trump’s saying he’s going to watch the polls,” Brown said, “but nobody is allowed in our polls except the judges, (election board) deputies, voters, the media and challengers or watchers.”

Watchers station themselves at the polls to report anything “out of the ordinary,” Brown said.

So far, Brown said Republican party officials have told her to expect some Republican watchers on Election Day, but she hasn’t yet heard from the Democratic party requesting to station watchers.

Brown and Cass County Election Authority Mike Vinck said law enforcement officials will be summoned to the polls should tensions gets out of hand.

Shively, the political science teacher, doesn’t expect voter intimidation to play a factor in Missouri. He did say, however, that he wouldn’t be surprised if it occurred in the Deep South.

“Given historical patterns of relationships between minorities and whites, you’re going to see that in the South more,” he said.

Woody Cozad, a lobbyist in Jefferson City and former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, believes Trump’s rhetoric will incite extra vigilance, not violence.

“All he’s saying is, ‘Keep an eye out.’ What’s wrong with that?” Cozad said.

Cozad added his belief that voter intimidation is likely in communities that “vote 95 percent Democratic,” where the “Democrat machine is trying to intimidate people.” Such communities are often largely comprised of minorities, as 93 percent of blacks and 71 percent of Hispanics voted for Barack Obama in 2012.

Activists say the opposite is happening, arguing Trump’s rhetoric invoking voter fraud in calling for mostly white voters to keep an eye on polling places “in certain areas” is actually racially motivated, and it could create tense atmospheres directed at minority groups on election day.

In response, the nonpartisan Election Protection coalition is recruiting thousands of volunteers in 29 states to ensure voting rights are upheld for minorities, according to The Star. And hotlines will provide assistance to minority groups on election day. The Arab American Institute will provide voter assistance in Arabic and English and can be reached at 844-418-1682. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials will offer a bilingual hotline to help resolve disputes or assist Hispanics. That hotline is 888-839-8682.

Shively said various forms of voter intimidation, such as picket lines and unsanctioned voter ID monitors outside polling locations, are likely and could have one of two effects: it will either deter or galvanize voters.

“Just their presence could be enough to keep some people from voting, sadly,” Shively said.

“(Or) it might well backfire. You might have more people saying, ‘You’re not going to take away my right to vote.’ You might actually make the other side more willing to tolerate it than they would at other times.”