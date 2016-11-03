Election authority projects huge turnout Nov. 8

Or visit the city government page at www.casscounty.com/2356/Voter-Registration and click on polling locations. The clerk’s office can be reached at 816-380-8102.

Unsure of your voting location? Find it online at http://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/govotemissouri or by calling the Missouri Secretary of State’s office at 573-751-2301.

Hours: Polling places open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. Those individuals arriving after the polling place has closed will not be allowed to vote. However, those individuals in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The Cass County election authority is predicting the largest voter turnout in at least a decade.

Mike Vinck said there may be as many as 55,000 votes cast in the county Nov. 8. That would equate to four out of every five registered voters casting a ballot, and about 5,000 more votes than were cast in the 2008 or 2012 general elections.

As the election draws near, Vinck has worked to enlist more volunteers to handle the “sheer number of voters.”

The intense political energy of 2016, Vinck said, isn’t likely to translate to skirmishes at the polls in Cass, though if it does, local law enforcement will be summoned.

“I don’t project seeing too much of that down here,” Vinck said. “There is more of a (shared) ideological thought process down here.”

Still, even if political disagreements arise at the polls, Vinck touted the respect Cass Countians have for one another to prevent violence or intimidation.

In past presidential elections in Cass, an increasing percentage of votes have been cast for GOP candidates.

In 2008, John McCain received 59 percent of the Cass County vote while Barack Obama received 39 percent.

Four years later, Mitt Romney received 63 percent to Obama’s 35 percent.

In March, the gap between parties widened when 69 percent of primary voters selected Republican ballots while just 31 percent voted for Democrats.

In that presidential primary, neither Republican nominee Donald Trump nor Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the county; those distinctions went to Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Vinck said voters will return to the same polling locations where they voted earlier this year.

He encouraged voters to have their voter ID cards, which were mailed out in May, at the ready on Election Day.

If voters have misplaced their cards, Vinck encourages them to contact his office to learn their polling location.

Without a county-issued voter ID card or other form of identification, such as a utility bill or ID card issued by the government or an institution of higher education, Vinck said voters may still be able to cast ballots.

If an election judge cannot establish a person’s eligibility to vote, that person will be issued a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot will be counted if the voter returns to the polling location with a form of identification or if the election authority verifies the identity of the individual by comparing his or her signature to any signature on file, according to state law.