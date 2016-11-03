Autumn is the season to relax and reflect

I love to drive up our winding street to see the bright oranges, reds and yellows.

And the sugar maple tree we planted many years ago in memory of my mother is stunning in its red garb.

There have been some chilly nights, but we haven’t had a killing frost. Of course, the tomato and pepper plants are gone; but we still have sturdy greens, like kale, and even some lettuce.

My backdoor herb garden is lush, and we cook with parsley, oregano, sage and winter onions. And the yellow mums at my front door welcome visitors.

Nevertheless, it is time to put our garden to bed for the winter.

Of course, autumn comes at different times in different parts of the country. But in her book “Inner Gardening: A Seasonal Path to Inner Peace,” Diane Dreher identifies some typical autumn tasks.

Plant spring bulbs – tulips, daffodils and crocuses. Sow wildflower seeds and plant pansies to welcome back the spring. Consider constructing a crude cold frame for winter lettuce.

Pull out annuals and cut down perennials, putting them on your compost pile. Finally, spread a layer of mulch on your perennials, roses and bushes. Then, with your garden ready for the long winter, relax.

“Inner Gardening” is an exploration of the soul. By tending a garden, you also find ways to tend your own inner garden – planting seeds of ideas and dreams, weeding out bad habits and designing the future. Each in its own season.

“As we set most of our active garden work aside, very little seems to be happening. Yet valuable growth can emerge from winter dormancy in both our gardens and our lives,” writes Dreher in her book “Inner Gardening.”

“In our gardens there is a time for every purpose: a time to plant and a time to reap, a time to work and a time to wait.”

And November is the time to wait. So sit in your easy chair, look at the seed catalogs and dream of next year’s garden.

Then, take time to find your own meaning in this holiday season. And remember that less is more. “Our gardens and our lives are healthier when they’re not overcrowded,” Dreher says.

Give up the “busyness” of life, and reduce the complications. Choose to simplify. Don’t follow the rituals that stress you.

Decide to appreciate the natural rhythm of late fall and early winter cycles, taking time for quiet contemplation.

“With its fallen leaves, nitrogen cycles, and keen evidence of the changing seasons, autumn reminds me of the interconnectedness of life,” Dreher writes.

This season is a natural time to consider the web of experiences and relationships that make up your life. Consider how past and present intertwine. And above all, use the holidays as a chance to reconnect with friends and family.

Be willing to flow with the natural rhythm of the season. With some down time this fall and winter, you and your garden will both be ready for a cycle of new growth when spring comes again.

Marie Snider’s book “This Side of 60,” is now available at Amazon.com. If you are unable to order online, please contact Marie’s daughter directly – vadasnider@cox.net or Vada Snider, PO Box 332, North Newton, KS 67117.