State senator looks to retain seat against two challengers

When it comes to funding, two candidates for state senator have different ideas for allocating tax revenue.

Sen. Ed Emery, a Lamar Republican who has held the District 31 Missouri Senate seat for four years, wrote by email that transportation infrastructure could use an increase in funding “as long as it does not require increased revenues.”

Emery faces an Independent candidate, Tim Wells, in the general election. Wells is a former city councilman in Nevada.

Wells advocated for increased spending in education.

“We have cut spending so much over the past 10 years that there is little left to cut,” Wells wrote. “The current people in power have cut revenues to the point of diminishing returns.”

Two of the candidates responded to funding and other questions from The Democrat.

• Will you support right-to-work legislation? Why or why not?

Tim Wells:

I most certainly will not support the right-to-work legislation. I am a former member of the Carpenters Union in Oklahoma City. Everyone has a right to work; no one is being kept from working on a union job. All that has to be done is to join the union. I did that and had a good paying job that supported my education at Central State University in Edmond, Okla. Right-to-work isn’t a right to work, it is the right to mooch on the work of the people who worked to get those good wages and benefits. If you want them, join the union, and work a good-paying job.

Ed Emery:

Protecting worker freedom and choice are very important to my view of government’s responsibility.

• In what area of government would you advocate dedicating more spending, and what area do you believe needs a budget cut ?

Wells:

I advocate spending more in education. To date, the funding formula of the state of Missouri has not been fully funded. The American Legislative Council prefers spending tax dollars on private and religious school education and ending the public education system that has served American children since James Madison worked to instill it. Education choice has always been available, however public education funded by the citizens serves all children. We have cut spending so much over the past 10 years that there is little left to cut. The current people in power have cut revenues to the point of diminishing returns.

Emery:

The areas constitutionally assigned should be funded. There are also essential general welfare duties such as roads and bridges and law enforcement and corrections. Transportation infrastructure funding should be increased as long as it does not require increased revenues. More than 40 percent of Missouri’s budget is income redistribution rather than functional; those revenues should be reviewed.

• The voter ID issue is on the ballot. How do you feel about the laws ?

Wells:

I called my friend Bill Yarberry who asked Senator Emery to tell him how many incidents of voter fraud have happened in Missouri. He said, “Well, there are no cases.” Voter ID laws are laws that are not necessary and attempt to solve a problem that does not exist. All they do is make it more difficult for minorities, students and the elderly to vote. They are voter suppression laws as they do not solve a problem that exists.

Emery:

Fair elections are integral to preserving liberty and our republic.

• There seems to be a growing chasm between parties in American politics, at all levels of government. Why is this bad for democracy ?

Wells:

I am running as an Independent. The extreme positions that have been forced on public servants just to win their primaries have caused them to not be able to work across the aisle. I will work for the people of District 31. I will work to accomplish what they tell me will benefit them. I don’t have to do what some millionaire in St. Louis tells me to do or what a legislative think tank writes for me. The extreme divide in politics has prevented legislators from fulfilling the will of the people.

Emery:

I don’t know that it is good or bad for democracy. Regarding its impact on a republic, the whole point of a republic is that it allows governance within the sphere of disagreement.

Libertarian candidate Lora Young did not respond to requests for comment.