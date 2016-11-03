Don’t shrink from what might stink

Jesus wasn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and get into the rubbish of peoples lives. In the account of Lazarus in John 11:39-44, Jesus said, “Take away the stone.” Martha said to him, “Lord, by this time there is a stench.”

There are so many people who are wounded and hurt in our society.

They walk throughout their day dealing with the pain and stench of their past.

They have learned to push them down and act as if the wounds don’t exist, hiding them in the closet of the ugly past. Unfortunately, that is the worst plan. When we ignore and try to hide the pains of our past it only festers and slowly deteriorates deep within us. We become the walking wounded, even though we have been called out of our tomb we still are bound and stink, repelling those around us.

David, a man who had an incredible relationship with God, also had baggage that most definitely left some wounds deep within him. He went through cruel rejection from a king who sought to kill him, his family was taken by the enemy, some of his children rebelled against him and he experienced the death of several of his own children.

Do I need to remind you he fell into adultery and even had a loyal soldier murdered? Without question David definitely carried some affects and scars from his journey. In Psalms 139:23-24, David pens these revealing words: “Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me, and know my anxieties; And see if there is any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting.”

He invited the “Lover of his Soul” to search him and deal with these wounds. The words “wicked way” here can be defined as a “painful path.” David wanted God to heal him of the hurtful patterns that would possibly sidetrack him from the paths of righteousness.

Jesus has come to set us free from our past hurts of life.

He knows that life can be unfair and bring damage to our souls causing us to be wounded and carry a stench. Yet, he comes to the place of our pain and commands the stone to be removed, calling us out of our tomb that is filled with dead and shameful things. He isn’t afraid of the smell of our wounded lives.

The truth is he is the “Resurrection and the Life” and has come to give us life and to set us free. Jesus has sent his word to heal and to deliver us. Jesus, who is the “Balm of Gilead,” is present to heal and restore his people from the tragedies of the journey.

I love the fact that in this story, Jesus tells others who were standing around to loose Lazarus from the grave clothes. (verse 44) You see not only is Jesus the answer and the healer but also has invited you and me to be a part of the healing process in each other.

Hurt people will hurt other people but healed people will heal people. Let’s not shrink back from the stink but allow God to heal us and be a part of helping others.

To to w ww.billvirgin.com to read Bill Virgin’s blog. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters.