Square turns spooky for Trunk-or-Treat

Hundreds of children enjoyed a night of trick-or-treating at the sixth annual Trunk-or-Treat on the Square event Sunday.

The Trunk-or-Treat event, now in its sixth year, brings out thousands of community members for a safe night of fun on the Sunday before Halloween. Participating “stops” decorate their trunks, dress in costume, and pass out candy or trinkets to children who attend.

The event was sponsored by the Harrisonville Rotary Club and the Harrisonville Parks and Recreation Department.

Other participants included Cass Regional Medical Center, Cass County Public Library, Hope Haven, the Harrisonville Fire Department and many others.