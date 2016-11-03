Candidates focus on zero-based budgeting, eliminating politicians

Rick Brattin was elected to his first two-year term in November 2010. He faces Ashley Beard-Fosnow, is a newcomer to political office who has a background in non-profits and business management.

Both ran unopposed in the Missouri House of Representatives District 55 Republican and Democratic primary.

While they have very different views on issues like right-to-work legislation and government spending, they agree that education should be a priority.

• Will you support right-to-work legislation? Why or why not?

Ashley Beard-Fosnow:

The right to collectively bargain is protected under the First Amendment right to free speech and assembly. It is also protected in our State Constitution under Article I Section 29. “Right to Work” laws are aimed at undercutting these rights by allowing people to benefit from unions without paying dues. In states where these laws have passed, union and non-union households have experienced an averaged decrease of $2,000 in annual household income. My vision for Missouri is that we retain and attract industries that provide good paying jobs. I will oppose laws that create downward pressure on wages.

Rick Brattin:

Passage would bring numerous businesses and thousands of new, good paying jobs to Missouri. But most of all I believe in protecting the individual’s constitutional right to choose on whether or not to belong or associate with whomever they so choose. I have polled my district on this several times and it’s almost three-fourths of the district in support of Right to Work. To oppose it would be in direct conflict with the overwhelming majority of the 55th.

• In what area of government would you advocate dedicating more spending, and what area do you believe needs a budget cut ?

Beard-Fosnow:

Schools and infrastructure should be our priority. We’ve slashed education funding multiple times, tragically short-changing kids and teachers. Many roads and bridges are going without maintenance. Missouri transportation funding ranks 47th. The claim that zero-based-budgeting would solve the funding crisis is inaccurate. President Carter tried it in the 1970s, but President Reagan repealed it due to inefficiencies and lack of cost-savings.

I’m passionate about eliminating waste. Let’s start with the politicians! Missouri has the fourth largest legislature despite ranking 18th in population. I support reducing the size of the House; saving money that is currently spent on offices and salaries.

Brattin:

We need to focus more resources on our actual constitutional duties and responsibilities, public safety, transportation and education.

I have sponsored legislation that requires zero-based budgeting for all state agencies, giving every dollar a name and allowing us to make necessary adjustments throughout the entire budget. This will ensure every tax dollar is used wisely and to its fullest potential.

• The voter ID issue is on the ballot. How do you feel about the laws ?

Beard-Fosnow:

One of the greatest challenges we face is restoring people’s faith in democracy. I support continually evaluating our process to eliminate fraud. However, I will vote “no” on Amendment 6. The estimated cost of $17 million in the first three years is too expensive for a measure that only addresses the extremely rare occurrence of voter-impersonation fraud. I think we should impose tougher punishments on more common election crimes. My mission is to increase citizen participation. If 6 passes, I will personally take responsibility for contacting every eligible adult in my district to offer assistance accessing the necessary identification.

Brattin:

Protecting the integrity of our election process is essential to our constitutional republic and who we are as a nation. Ensuring your vote is just that, your vote. In recent national news we’ve seen the reporting of rampant voter fraud and it is staggering. All Missourians will ultimately decide on whether or not to have voter ID in Missouri by voting on Amendment 6 on Nov. 8.

• There seems to be a growing chasm between parties in American politics, at all levels of government. Why is this bad for democracy ?

Beard-Fosnow:

Too many politicians hold allegiances to ideological movements and ignore the needs of their constituents. Money in politics and the media’s quest for sensational headlines perpetuates the polarization. However, here in Cass County, especially around state and local issues, I have found that people who identify as Democrat or Republican generally want the same things — successful schools, good jobs, safe communities, etc.

I am extremely proud of the wide base of bi-partisan and independent support I have built throughout the course of my campaign. Good leaders do not blindly serve one party or another; they serve the people.

Brattin:

We all have a vision to make our country/state a better place for generations to come, but the divide in the ideology of how we get there is truly night and day between parties. Trying to find areas where we can agree upon is imperative in order to move our state and country forward.