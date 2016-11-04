Panthers lose tough clash with Titans

This wasn’t the kind of game Lee’s Summit West likes to play. The Titans are at their best when they’re making big plays, not grinding it out in the trenches.

But even if the Titans had to engage in a war of attrition Friday night with Raymore-Peculiar in the Class 6 District 4 semifinals at Titan Stadium, they could still find the big plays they thrive on. Not as many, but enough to hold on for a 20-13 victory.

Two of West’s three touchdowns came on quick strikes – a 70 yard by Phillip Brooks in the first quarter and a 58-yard pass from Cole Taylor to Zach Shanholtzer at the start of the third – but otherwise the Titans struggled for short gains against a Ray-Pec defense that grew considerably tougher late in the season.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” West coach Vinny Careswell said. “They had two really good games leading up to this game. We figured they were going to power us a little bit and that’s what they did.”

West got a good taste of that defense in a 42-35 loss to Ray-Pec early in the season, when the Panthers got off to a 4-1 start before injuries and other issues led to three straight losses. But they came into their second meeting with Titans on a roll after upsetting Blue Springs and beating a Lee’s Summit team that hung 44 points on them two week before 21-7.

“They’re probably the top defense we’ve played,” said Brooks, who finished with 108 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. “I remember the last game they were locking us up. We just found holes (the second game) and got lucky on some plays and took advantage of the plays we had.

Brooks found one of those holes in the first quarter. After taking an inside handoff, he broke outside and sprinted down the right sideline and into the end zone with 4 minutes 26 seconds left in the period. The Titans missed a golden opportunity to add more points when Mario Goodrich returned a wind-shortened punt to the Ray-Pec 12 on the next possession but a fumble on the first play from scrimmage ended the threat.

West’s lead didn’t last long though. Ray-Pec, which started to find success with a hurry-up offense, answered early in the second quarter with a big play of its own – a 40-yard TD run by running back Chris McKinzy – and took a 10-7 lead just before halftime on a 29-yard field goal by Gabe Sappington. Sappington’s kick ended a 15-play, 56-yard drive that covered the final 4:43 of the half.

“In the first quarter they got that long, 70-yard run and got the momentum and then we answered back and settled down,” Ray-Pec coach Tom Kruse said. “We were able to get some first downs and then move the ball.”

What momentum Ray-Pec gained went away quickly in the second half. One play after taking the opening kickoff, Taylor found Shanholzter all alone on the Ray-Pec 25 and the senior wide receiver sprinted in from there.

Brooks ended West’s next possession with a 5-yard TD run that put the Titans up 20-10. The drive started on the Panthers’ 18 after another short punt and included an 11-yard Shanholtzer-to-Taylor reverse pass that set up Brooks’ run.

Shanholtzer made five catches for 111 yards and his fifth one helped seal the victory. A 26-yard Sappington field goal pulled the Panthers back within a touchdown with 4:48 left, and Shanholtzer’s 25-yard catch over the middle on the Ray-Pec 48 kept the Titans’ next drive alive as they tried to run out the clock.

“Their quarterback played well tonight,” Kruse said. “The third-down play where he throws the backside post into the wind and on the money, it basically ran four and a half more minutes off the clock and forced us to use timeouts.”

Ray-Pec got one last shot when the Titans couldn’t convert a fourth and nine from the Panthers’ 23 with 1:16 left, and the Panthers made to the West 40 before being stopped short on fourth down with 16 seconds to play.

West, 9-2, moved on to a matchup with Rockhurst, 8-2, for the district title 7 p.m. tonight at Titan Stadium. For Ray-Pec, the loss brought an end to a 6-5 season that saw its ups and downs. It’s the third straight year the Panthers have fallen in the district semifinals, and with more than 50 sophomores and a talented junior class returning, Kruse believes the Panthers will be contenders again next season.

“I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good again,” Kruse said. “It’s sad that it’s over, but we shouldn’t hang our heads. We had a good year.”