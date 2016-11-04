Lutheran South tall order for Chicks

— .

The Pleasant Hill girls volleyball team knew the key to winning its first state championship was to shut down Lutheran South’s vaunted net attack.

And although the plan and execution was sound, the Lancers — specifically Leketor Member-Meneh — proved too tough a hurdle to overcome.

Member-Meneh had 19 kills as the St. Louis-based Lancers swept Pleasant Hill 25-23, 25-21 in the championship match of the Missouri Class 3 state tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

“She just wears you down, hit after hit after hit,” Pleasant Hill coach George Creason said of Member-Meneh, who has verbally committed to the University of Missouri. “You might get a couple (blocked), but sooner or later, she’s going to get those kills, which is what she did today.”

The 5-foot-7 Member-Meneh had the winning kill in each game. Her kill percentage of .319 (19 on 47 attacks, with 4 attack errors) was well below her season average of .523, thanks to Pleasant Hill’s aggressiveness at the net. But even on a day when the Chicks played arguably their best defense of the season, it wasn’t enough to stop Member-Meneh and the Lancers.

“We rotated our defense well, we got our best blockers on the front row matched up against her,” Creason said. “I thought we did OK for a while, but time after time when they set her … that’s exactly what I would do if I was their coach. I’d set her every play. I’d set her if she was sitting on the bench.”

Pleasant Hill junior Logan Gish drew the assignment of blocking Member-Meneh at the net, often getting double-team help from senior Paige Johnson or sophomore Ana Hanes. Their efforts kept the Chicks close throughout, but Member-Meneh was able to take over at key times and prevent Pleasant Hill from gaining momentum.

“She’s unbelievable,” said Johnson. “We had our best blocker against her. We based our whole defense around her.”

The Chicks had some success the previous day when they split two games with the Lancers in round-robin action. But Saturday was a different story.

“I blocked against her (on Friday), but we couldn’t dig her,” added Johnson. “We thought we had a chance, but she’s a great player.”

Pleasant Hill trailed 23-22 in the first game when Member-Meneh drilled a spike off a block to put the Lancers at game point. Sophomore Morgan Gish’s kill made it 24-23, but Member-Meneh put the game away with a devastating blast down the line.

In the second game, Lutheran South scored four straight that broke a 9-9 tie, and the Chicks could never regain the lead. A kill from senior Abby Welther and a Lutheran South hitting error pulled the Chicks within 23-20, but Emma Lind buried a cross-court kill, giving the Lancers a game point. Following a second Welther kill, Member-Meneh again drilled a kill down the line that secured the championship.

“She could really hit wherever she wanted,” said Logan Gish, who led the Chicks with seven kills. “We tried to shut her down. I think we could have done more, but we definitely tried our hardest.”

Lutheran South coach Carol Reinitz credited her defense with helping the Lancers maintain momentum throughout the match.

“Our defense has really been amazing throughout the whole season,” said Reinitz. “Every day in practice, they have to play defense against Leketor. There’s nothing that they’re afraid of. They play defense first, and they just rocked it tonight.”

Pleasant Hill finished the season 35-3-1. Lutheran South, which won its first state championship, was 33-3-2.