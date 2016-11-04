Wildcats have no trouble reaching district final

Over the last three years, Harrisonville has ended the seasons of six different schools in the Class 4, District 6 playoffs. The latest contenders were the Tigers from Nevada.

The fifth-seeded Tigers, fresh off a 21-20 upset win over Grandview the week before, rode into town with high expectations. The bad news for Nevada was that the two-time defending district champs have been here before, and know how to play in elimination games.

Before the first half was over, the Wildcats built a 33-0 lead and ended the Tigers’ season with a 40-0 semifinal win last Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Sometimes games are closer than the score might indicate. This was not one of them.

“I was impressed with a few of their kids,” said Harrisonville head coach Brent Maxwell. “They came out early and put together a nice drive. I think eventually we settled in and made a couple minor adjustments and could get that stop. From that point they couldn’t get a whole lot going.”

Watching the Wildcats dismember the 3-8 Tigers made it easy to forget the midseason three-game losing streak that left many wondering if Harrisonville had lost its swagger.

“I don’t think any of us want to go through that on a regular basis but part of that is due to the teams we were playing,” said Maxwell. “They (Platte County, Excelsior Springs and Grain Valley) were playing well at the right time and capitalized on our mistakes.”

Since that time the Wildcats have run of a string of five consecutive wins. Harrisonville’s last loss was on Sept. 23 to Grain Valley 19-7. The Wildcats will get another shot at the Eagles tonight when the two meet in the district final at 7 tonight at Memorial Stadium. Grain Valley is 8-3 and the MRVC West champs, and the Wildcats would love to one-up them by winning their third consecutive district title.

“They are playing well,” said Maxwell. “I have watched film of their recent weeks and compared it to how they played us. They have found their identity and execute very well. I think they are playing at a faster pace because they have gained some confidence.”

Before last September, Grain Valley hadn’t beaten Harrisonville since 2002. Now the Eagles are tasked with beating the Wildcats twice in one season.

“If you’ve got to lose one of the two then you’ll always pick that first one,” Maxwell said. “They are a formidable opponent. They won a conference championship, but if we have to give one of those up we will give up that conference championship to win a district.”